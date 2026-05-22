Why This Market Is Like a Sports Car – and How You Should Drive It

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I have a confession to make.
As much as I love the stock market and investing, I am also passionate about cars.
In fact, I’ve built up quite a little collection of sports cars over the years.
And recently, I added something special to my collection: a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.
This is not a quiet little luxury sedan built for grocery runs. It is a serious performance machine. 668 horsepower and 659-lb-ft of torque. The kind of power that makes you sit up straight the moment you touch the gas pedal.
But here’s the thing about power…
It is only useful if you know how to control it.
That is why, in a few weeks, I will be heading to Spring Mountain Raceway in Nevada to go to Cadillac’s V-Performance Academy. It is a driving school built to help Blackwing owners learn how to handle these cars the right way.
Braking. Cornering. Reading the track. Staying calm when the car is moving fast.
In other words, it teaches you how to harness all that raw power and turn it into something you can control and enjoy.
And as I was thinking about that trip, I realized it is the perfect way to describe today’s market.
Because this market moves fast and turns on a dime.
Stocks can move 5%, 10% or even 20% on a single headline. Artificial intelligence news, oil prices, tariff rumors, Federal Reserve comments and global shocks can whip the market around in a matter of hours.
Most investors look at that and see danger.
But I see power – and a lot of potential gains on the table for investors who can harness it the right way – just like my Blackwing.
So, in today’s Market 360, I’ll show you why this market is no place for white-knuckle guessing – and why my InvestorPlace colleague Jonathan Rose may have the ultimate “performance driving school” investors need for this new era of volatility. (You can learn more about it at his Convergence Summit event on May 28.)
This Is Not a Sunday Drive Anymore
For years, investing felt like cruising down a wide-open highway.
You could buy the biggest tech names, hold on, and let the market do most of the work. Thanks to the Federal Reserve, low rates helped.
The biggest growth stocks kept getting bigger. But that market is disappearing.
Today, investors are dealing with a much faster environment. Inflation matters one day, then it doesn’t. The Fed might lower interest rates, then it’s off the table. Oil spikes when conflict breaks out in the Middle East, but then craters when rumors of a potential peace deal leak out.
Don’t get me started on tariff fears and how they can hit entire industries. Or how AI stocks can soar one day and fall hard the next.
That is why so many investors feel like the market has become harder to read.
Folks, I have been in the market for nearly five decades. Let me tell you something: You are not imagining it.
This market is faster, more emotional, and less forgiving when you are on the wrong side of a move than at any time I can remember.
But that does not mean you should panic. It just means you might need to upgrade your playbook.
Volatility is a lot like horsepower. In the wrong hands, it can be dangerous. But with the right training, tools and signals, it can become a major advantage.
That brings me to Jonathan Rose.
Jonathan Rose Is Built for Speed
I believe Jonathan’s strategy is a perfect fit for the market we are in right now.
He came up in the Chicago trading pits, where fortunes could be made or lost by reading the flow of money faster than the next trader. That kind of environment teaches you how to spot when big money is moving. It teaches you how to recognize when a move has real force behind it. And it teaches you that speed is only useful when it is paired with discipline.
That is what I like about Jonathan.
His system is built for speed. It is designed to capture short, powerful bursts in the market that most investors miss. When everything lines up, it can absolutely blow your hair back.
But Jonathan does not just hand people the keys and tell them to floor it.
His entire approach is built around training, discipline and control. He teaches people how to recognize the right signals, understand the setup and avoid emotional decisions when the market is moving fast.
And folks, that matters. Because this market is not a Sunday drive anymore.
Follow the Smart Money
If you have followed my work for any length of time, you know one of the pillars of my own system, Stock Grader, is institutional buying pressure.
In plain English, I want to know where the big money is moving.
When paired with strong fundamentals – meaning growing sales, rising earnings, positive analyst revisions, etc. – it’s like the secret sauce for a stock. Chances are, good things will happen.
Jonathan follows a similar idea, but in a faster part of the market.
He looks for moments when big money is moving with unusual force. These are not small, ordinary signals. They are the kind of powerful moves that can show up before the broader market catches on.
My system helps identify where institutional money is building over time.
Jonathan’s system is designed to spot where that money is moving right now.
That is why I believe his work is such a valuable complement to mine. And it is why I want you to hear what he has to say (more on that in a moment).
The New Convergence Trigger
There is another reason this is so timely.
Jonathan is now teaming up with Marc Chaikin.
Marc is one of Wall Street’s best-known institutional analysts, and he created the famous Chaikin Money Flow indicator.
Marc has spent decades studying how money moves through the market. Now, he and Jonathan say they have combined two powerful smart-money signals into one new trigger.
They call it the Convergence trigger.
Here is the simple version…
Jonathan’s work helps spot conviction – where big money appears to be moving with unusual force.
Marc’s Money Flow work helps confirm direction – whether institutional capital is lining up behind the same move.
When those two signals agree, Jonathan and Marc believe it can reveal some of the strongest setups in today’s market.
To go back to my Blackwing, this is like having a professional instructor in the passenger seat and a dashboard full of real-time data.
It does not remove all risk. Nothing in the market does.
But it can help you approach a high-speed environment with more control.
And the results can be powerful – I’m talking about gains like 780% in 42 days, 833% in just
over two weeks… and 784% in 30 days.
Reserve Your Spot for The Convergence Summit
That is why I want you to know about a special event coming up soon.
It is called The Convergence Summit.
It’s where Jonathan and Marc will come together to explain this new Convergence trigger and show why they believe it is built for today’s volatile market.
They will explain why the old playbook may not be enough anymore… why smart-money signals matter so much right now… and how this new approach is designed to help investors handle today’s market with more confidence.
Again, I think about it like my upcoming trip to Spring Mountain.
I’ve been behind the wheel for years. But when you are dealing with a machine as powerful as the CT5-V Blackwing, you respect the power enough to learn how to handle it the right way.
Investors should have the same mindset today.
This market has power. It has speed. And if you know how to handle it, it may create some of the most exciting profit opportunities we have seen in years.
But you do not want to approach it blindly.
You want training. You want tools. You want discipline. And you want to know what signals to watch.
That is exactly why I think you should tune in to hear from Jonathan and Marc on May 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Click here to reserve your free seat right now.
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360