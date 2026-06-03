3 Space Stocks Got Crushed by SpaceX – Now They’re a Buy

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s (SPCX) IPO was supposed to be a win for the entire space sector. It didn’t work out that way.
To Elon Musk’s credit, the IPO brought the space industry into the spotlight. Initially, the hype drove space stocks higher as investors bought into them as proxies, hoping they would benefit from the IPO.
But when the company went public, investors abandoned those space stocks, and they sold off sharply.
Those companies included Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB), Planet Labs PBC (PL) and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS). But according to my friend and colleague, Luke Lango, he believes these stocks deserve a second look.
So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, Luke joins us to explain why these three stocks may be among the space sector’s most compelling buys today. He also shares his thoughts on when SpaceX could become profitable and discusses the energy bottleneck facing the AI trade.
Click the image below to watch now.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel. And be sure to check out Luke’s YouTube channel, Being Exponential, right here.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
The Opportunity Most Investors Are Missing
Space stocks aren’t the only area where Luke sees investors missing the bigger picture.
He believes a similar opportunity is emerging across the AI market.
According to his research, while most investors remain focused on the Magnificent Seven, some of the world’s most successful investors are quietly moving out of those names.
Meanwhile, they’re positioning for what could be the next major phase of the AI boom.
Their focus isn’t on chatbots or software.
It’s on the power, energy and infrastructure projects needed to support trillions of dollars in future AI investment.
The challenge is that many of the companies attracting billionaire capital are private, making them inaccessible to most investors. That’s why Luke developed a “backdoor” strategy designed to help everyday investors gain exposure to the same trend through publicly traded stocks.
In fact, he put together an exclusive portfolio of seven stocks in a recent presentation, which could all be well-positioned as this buildout accelerates.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360