AI Leadership Is Shifting. Here’s How to Follow the Big Money

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).
The market has been all over the place lately.
Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is cooling off after its long-awaited IPO. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has suddenly become one of the biggest AI stories on Wall Street. The NASDAQ has been under pressure. And investors are trying to figure out where leadership goes next.
So, on the latest episode of Navellier Market Buzz, I sat down with my friend and colleague Jason Bodner to talk through what is really happening.
Jason is a former Wall Street specialist who built the Big Money Index. In plain English, he studies institutional money flow. He looks for where big money is moving into stocks and where it is moving out.
And right now, that matters.
Because the smart money does not panic when stocks oscillate. It looks for the next leg of the market.
That is exactly what Jason and I discussed in our latest conversation. We talked about Micron’s explosive earnings, why AI leadership is shifting, how the memory shortage could last through 2028 and why money may be moving away from the old software leaders and into the companies solving AI’s biggest bottlenecks.
Click the image below to watch the latest episode of Navellier Market Buzz.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
My Blueprint for Finding Tomorrow’s Winners
Now, the most important point from our conversation is simple: AI leadership is changing.
For the past few years, investors have been obsessed with the obvious AI names. They chased the companies everyone already knew. They piled into the stocks tied directly to AI software, AI chips and the first wave of the boom.
But that is not where the whole opportunity ends.
As Jason explained, the next stage of AI leadership is moving toward “pick-and-axe” companies. These are the businesses solving the bottlenecks behind the AI buildout.
That includes memory companies like Micron. It includes photonics companies. It includes the companies helping connect thousands of GPUs together. And it includes the infrastructure companies that make the whole AI machine work.
That is a very important shift.
Because when leadership changes, most investors do not notice right away. They keep chasing the stocks that already worked. They keep watching the names that already made headlines. They keep looking backward.
But institutional money is usually looking forward.
That is why Jason’s Big Money Index is so useful.
And that is also exactly the kind of environment where my Precursor Intelligence system can help.
P.I. is my way of looking for fresh tracks in the numbers. It helps me analyze roughly 6,000 stocks using eight fundamental signals and one quantitative money-flow signal.
The goal is simple: I want to find companies with accelerating fundamentals and improving money flow before they become the obvious names every investor is chasing.
That matters even more today because AI-powered trading tools could make crowding more dangerous. If millions of investors rely on the same tools, the same model portfolios and the same automated systems, they may all pile into the same obvious names at the same time.
That can push stocks higher for a while. But it can also give institutional investors the liquidity they need to quietly move on.
So, I do not want to chase the crowd. I want to look for where the smart money may be headed next.
That is why I recently recorded a special presentation on Precursor Intelligence.
I explain how P.I. works, why AI-powered crowding could become a serious risk for investors and where I believe the smart money is moving next. I also reveal several stocks my system is flagging right now.
You can click here to watch it now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)