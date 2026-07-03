3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Beat the Market

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Last week was another volatile one on Wall Street, and no one felt it more than Elon Musk.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA) fell nearly 15% last Thursday after it reported earnings after the close on Wednesday. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) has fallen 47% since its IPO last month and sank to an all-time low this morning, despite reporting a successful Starship test on Friday.
The broader market didn’t escape the chaos either.
Surging oil prices tied to the conflict in the Middle East helped send the market lower.
But my portfolio had a very different week.
Despite all the volatility, it finished in positive territory. How is that possible?
In this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I’ll explain how my fundamentally superior stocks held up in the volatility. I’ll also discuss how earnings season is becoming the biggest catalyst this year. Plus, I’ll share three stocks that I think will outperform the market now.
(And stay tuned for a special announcement about Stock Grader at the end!)
Click the image below to watch the latest episode of Navellier Market Buzz.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel.
A Better Way to Find Winning Stocks
As I mentioned in the video, I don’t try to hug or mirror the benchmarks. My goal is to find companies with the strongest fundamentals and the greatest potential to outperform them.
One of the best times to find those companies is during earnings season.
That’s when the market begins separating the real winners from everyone else. But by the time most investors recognize them, institutional investors may have already spent weeks – or even months – building their positions, driving the stock higher.
Fortunately, there is a way to identify those companies much earlier. That’s where my Precursor Intelligence (P.I.) system comes in.
It’s designed to help identify where institutional money may be flowing before those moves become obvious to everyone else.
The earlier you can spot those buying trends, the better your chance of getting in before the crowd.
In my latest presentation, I’ll take you inside my P.I. system and explain how I use it to identify companies in my Accelerated Profits service before they become widely recognized. You’ll also learn how we use it to find gains like 604% with Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), 555% on Sezzle Inc. (SEZL), 98% on UFP Technologies (UFPT) – and more.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
P.S. We’re releasing a major upgrade to my system later this week…
We’re talking about a new way to interact with the system. You’ll be able to search for stocks by sector, size, risk profile, ratings trends and more.
You’ll also be able to receive weekly AI-powered insights, highlighting the most important upgrades, downgrades and sector shifts.
I can’t reveal all the details just yet, but my Accelerated Profits members will get full access to this exciting new tool.
Not a member yet? Learn more here.
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Sezzle Inc. (SEZL)