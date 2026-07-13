My Predictions for the Rest of 2026

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As we enter the second half of 2026, investors are being pulled in a dozen different directions.
First, there were concerns about memory stocks. Next came renewed concerns about inflation heating back up. (I’ll be reviewing this week’s inflation data in another Market 360 later this week, so stay tuned for that.)
Then, there’s Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s rumored folding iPhone. And now, oil prices are coming back up after President Trump announced this morning that the U.S. would reinstate a blockade against Iran on the Strait of Hormuz.
Every day, there’s a new story driving the market. But the stories change much faster than the fundamentals do.
That’s why I don’t spend my time chasing headlines. I stay focused on the trends that ultimately drive stock prices: earnings, institutional demand and economic growth.
Headlines can move stocks for a day or two. Strong fundamentals can drive them for months – or even years.
So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I share my outlook for the second half of 2026, including why I believe accelerating earnings, improving inflation and continued AI investment should keep this bull market on track.
Click below to watch the latest episode of Navellier Market Buzz.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
Finding Opportunity Before the Crowd
If my outlook for the second half of 2026 proves correct, investors could see plenty of opportunities in the months ahead.
The next step is identifying which companies are most likely to lead the way.
Institutional investors often begin building positions long before a company becomes Wall Street’s newest favorite. By the time everyone else catches on, much of the biggest upside may already be behind it.
That’s exactly why I developed my proprietary Precursor Intelligence (P.I.) system.
It’s designed to help identify where institutional investors may be positioning themselves while most other investors are still looking elsewhere.
In a recent presentation, I pulled back the curtain on how P.I. works and explained how it helps me identify companies that could be attracting institutional buying before they become Wall Street’s next favorites.
You’ll also learn how to access my special report, Four P.I. Trades for 400% Gains, featuring four companies my P.I. system believes could have significant upside potential.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360