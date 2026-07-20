Why Did Two AI Giants Fall After Beating Earnings?

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It’s my favorite time of year.
Earnings season is now underway, but something unusual is happening this time around.
Good earnings are no longer enough to send some of the market’s biggest AI stocks higher.
Two of those stocks, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), both beat earnings expectations and raised their outlooks. But both stocks declined, with ASML down roughly 8% and Taiwan Semiconductor down about 4% by the end of last week.
At first glance, it doesn’t make sense. They should’ve gone up. So, what happened?
The answer may tell us a lot about what’s driving the AI market right now – and what’s coming next.
In this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, technology analyst Tiernan Ray joins me to explain why Wall Street reacted the way it did, what it says about the AI buildout and where investors should focus next.
Click the image below to watch the latest episode of Navellier Market Buzz.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel. And to learn more about Tiernan, check out his newsletter, The Technology Letter, right here.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
Don’t Fall Into the AI Trap
One point Tiernan made in our discussion really stood out to me. The information investors once relied on is changing.
As he explained, companies like ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor are giving investors a different outlook than they have in the past.
Instead of focusing only on current demand, they’re spending more time discussing where AI could be headed years from now. That makes it even harder to separate real opportunities from market noise.
I believe that’s one reason so many investors are falling into what I call the 50-Million AI Trap.
See, AI can analyze thousands of stocks in seconds. But when millions of investors rely on the same AI tools, they often end up chasing the same ideas. By then, the biggest opportunities may already be behind them.
That’s exactly why I developed my proprietary Precursor Intelligence (P.I.) system.
It’s designed to help me spot signs that institutional investors are beginning to buy a stock – before the crowd catches on.
In my latest presentation, I’ll explain how the AI Trap works and how P.I. can help you stay one step ahead.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)