The “Big Picture” Approach to Finding 1,000% Winners

By Eric Fry, Editor, Fry's Investment Report Mar 14, 2022, 10:22 am EDT

Wall Street has sold investors on the idea that “micro” analysis is the way to go.

A concept image of a person drawing a series of interconnected rings with icons for various types of services. The words "big picture" are visible above the rings.

Source: Artur Szczybylo / Shutterstock.com

That’s the idea that they should make investment decisions by comparing things like price/earnings ratios, income statements or other company details.

But I disagree. In fact, I do the opposite.

As you well know, I start with the “macro” analysis.

I look for big-picture trends that drive huge, multiyear moves in entire sectors of the market.

The type of trends that can spin off dozens of triple- and even quadruple-digit gains in a span of a few years.

It’s not an exaggeration when I say that catching just one of these trends — at the right time — can help anyone rack up 1,000%+ gains.

When investors use the global macro strategy, they identify investment opportunities from a broad, global, top-down perspective, rather than by examining stocks one by one (a micro, bottom-up perspective).

Global macro traders dig up moneymaking opportunities by watching and going deep on interest rates, business cycles, disruptive technologies, stock valuations, geopolitical events, commodity price trends… and even further afield.

Throughout history the greatest global macro traders have made billions of dollars by trading any asset… in any country… in any direction.

With global macro analysis, you’ll soon find yourself pinpointing significant, long-term trends right as they’re taking off — the kinds of trends that can generate huge, multiyear moves in asset prices.

That’s where you make the real money.

To be clear, I’m not saying global macro analysis will pinpoint the exact bottom or the exact top of every big move.

Rather, I’m highlighting what’s possible when a big financial wave hits a specific financial market or industry sector.

