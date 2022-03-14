The “Big Picture” Approach to Finding 1,000% Winners

Wall Street has sold investors on the idea that “micro” analysis is the way to go.
That’s the idea that they should make investment decisions by comparing things like price/earnings ratios, income statements or other company details.
But I disagree. In fact, I do the opposite.
As you well know, I start with the “macro” analysis.
I look for big-picture trends that drive huge, multiyear moves in entire sectors of the market.
The type of trends that can spin off dozens of triple- and even quadruple-digit gains in a span of a few years.
It’s not an exaggeration when I say that catching just one of these trends — at the right time — can help anyone rack up 1,000%+ gains.
When investors use the global macro strategy, they identify investment opportunities from a broad, global, top-down perspective, rather than by examining stocks one by one (a micro, bottom-up perspective).
Global macro traders dig up moneymaking opportunities by watching and going deep on interest rates, business cycles, disruptive technologies, stock valuations, geopolitical events, commodity price trends… and even further afield.
Throughout history the greatest global macro traders have made billions of dollars by trading any asset… in any country… in any direction.
With global macro analysis, you’ll soon find yourself pinpointing significant, long-term trends right as they’re taking off — the kinds of trends that can generate huge, multiyear moves in asset prices.
That’s where you make the real money.
To be clear, I’m not saying global macro analysis will pinpoint the exact bottom or the exact top of every big move.
Rather, I’m highlighting what’s possible when a big financial wave hits a specific financial market or industry sector.
That’s exactly why Louis Navellier and I are coming together for the Tech Crisis 2022 event on Wednesday, Mar. 16, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Tech is at a critical turning point. After years of supercharging the markets, a different picture is emerging.
So, with all the market uncertainty right now, many investors are asking…
Is this the end of tech’s reign?
Set an alarm, place a Stickie Note on your laptop, or circle Mar. 16 in red marker on your calendar… Whatever it takes, just make sure you’ve reserved your spot to get all the latest information for the event beforehand.
Hope to see you then.
Eric Fry
Editor, Smart Money
P.S. Before you join us, read up on your 8 Tech Stocks That Will Never Recover report, a 100%-free gift for signing up for the Tech Crisis 2022 event. It’s not homework, per se, but to set yourself up for success in one of the wildest years so far, you’ll want to make sure your entire portfolio “sparks joy,” so to speak… Sign up for the event and learn how to access it here.
On the date of publication, Eric Fry did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.