The One Investing “Mantra” You Need to Know for 2025

Hello, Reader…
How do you balance the potential for another 20%+ return for the market in 2025 with the growing risk of a fiery crash that ends this bull market?
InvestorPlace’s technology investing expert, my friend and colleague Luke Lango, recommends that you “embrace the boom”… while you also “beware the bust.”
But how do we do that, exactly?
Today, I’m going to share a special video interview between Luke and InvestorPlace Digest Editor Jeff Remsburg in which they dive into this idea in more detail. Their discussion centers around Luke’s new stock screener, Auspex, which is engineered to identify the strongest stocks in the market according to a suite of fundamental, technical, and sentiment indicators.
It’s one of the most rigorous, selective screening systems I’ve ever seen, flagging only around 10 to 20 stocks per month out of a universe of 10,000.
Luke crunched the historical data, and from September 2019 to September 2024, if rebalanced monthly, Auspex would have returned 1,054%.Over the same period, the S&P 500 returned just 110%.
Here are a handful of the other questions Luke and Jeff tackle:
- Where is the market going in 2025?
- When does Luke see the crash arriving, and what will be the catalyst?
- Why is Auspex more robust and powerful than other screeners?
- What’s the time commitment for users and what returns are possible?
I’ll note that Luke’s commentary about 2025’s market conditions by itself is well worth the listen.
By the way, if you missed it, Luke held a live event last week that went into even more details about Auspex. We’re making that broadcast available for a limited time, which you can access here.
That’s enough introduction from me, folks. Press “play” below to watch for yourself.
And once again, here’s the link to Luke’s Auspex Anomaly Event.
Now, let’s look at what we covered here at Smart Money this past week…
Smart Money Roundup
There’s a Multi-Bagger Opportunity in This Classic Daily Routine
If you live in the Pacific Northwest, you probably know this company and have frequented one of its drive-through coffee kiosks. If you live anywhere else in the U.S., you probably haven’t… but you will. That is why I’m highlighting a coffee company that I believe is especially attractive to investors right now.
History Tells Us That This Is the Best Investing Strategy
Similar to how the best predictor of college grades is a student’s high school grades, high performing companies tend to keep doing well once they get going. However, while momentum investing works well, Tom Yeung shares why we get excited when stocks go down.
Google’s Quantum Breakthrough Could Change the Way We Invest in… Just About Everything
Google’s latest quantum chip – called Willow – has the potential to reshape entire industries. Continue reading to learn how this advancement may impact your investment strategy going forward, especially as we continue down the Road to AGI.
What Elon Musk’s Game-Changing Supercomputer Means for the AI Boom…
Last month, we learned that Colossus – the world’s largest supercomputer – is about to get a lot bigger. And two AI companies are key in this expansion: Nvidia and Supermicro. My InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier discusses the ramifications of this announcement on the AI Boom, and briefly addresses whether investors can feel confident in these names moving forward.
Looking Ahead
When OpenAI launched ChatGPT two years ago, that was the moment that many consider the dawn of the Age of AI.
But the newest development in the world of AI – what Louis Navellier, Luke Lango, and myself are calling AI Day One – is fast approaching.
AI Day One will be the biggest, most transformational economic event of our lifetimes. It will also be the biggest investment opportunity of our lifetimes, where we believe the AI appliers will dominate. These are companies that are not at the forefront of producing the material needed to create AI. Instead, they are employing AI technology within their own products and services.
Louis, Luke, and I will continue discussing AI Day One – and all that it entails – throughout this week.
Stay tuned…
Regards,
Eric Fry