Google’s Quantum Breakthrough Could Change the Way We Invest in… Just About Everything

Imagine sitting across from your chess opponent, watching them contemplate their next move. While time keeps ticking, you wish there was some kind of way to map out their every possible move.
What if I told you that’s not just a daydream anymore? And that there’s a computer able to simulate millions of potential scenarios simultaneously, mapping out strategies you haven’t even considered?
With this week’s release of Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) latest quantum chip – called Willow – instantly winning at chess may now be a reality (if it isn’t considered cheating).
But for Willow, chess is light work. This chip – and others like it coming down the pike – are game-changers with the potential to reshape entire industries.
Willow’s computing power is so massive that it can complete a complex computation in under five minutes – a task that would take the current fastest supercomputers 10 septillion years. That’s 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 years – which is longer than the universe has existed!
Willow isn’t just powerful – it’s smarter, too. For the first time, we now have a quantum chip that becomes more precise as it scales up.
And sectors I’ve been watching closely – like artificial intelligence and healthcare – may experience literal quantum leaps due to this technological development.
So in today’s Smart Money, I’ll break down exactly why Google’s quantum chip announcement is so groundbreaking, and what it means for healthcare and AI.
Then, I’ll let you in on how this advancement may impact your investment strategy going forward…
Especially as we continue on the road to artificial general intelligence, or AGI.
Let’s dive in…
A Quantum Crash Course
In classical computing, machines translate whatever you ask of it into binary code – a language of 0s and 1s. These connected codes form bits that represent individual symbols or patterns.
On the other hand, quantum computing uses principles of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems through quantum bits, or qubits.
The difference between bits and qubits lies in how information is processed: Where a regular bit can only be 0 or 1, a qubit can exist as both 0 and 1 simultaneously.
Now, if you’re still with me, this unique ability to exist in multiple states at once allows quantum computers to generate many solutions at the same time. This dramatically broadens computational possibilities.
Additionally, one overarching challenge in quantum computing has been that as more qubits are used, more errors occur. This potentially undermines the quantum advantage.
But remarkably, Willow has reversed this trend. The more qubits used in this quantum chip, according to the researchers at Google, the more errors are reduced.
All of this to say, Willow can create almost limitless opportunities in many areas. And one of them is healthcare.
In a Smart Money from earlier this year, I highlighted the idea of a “takeover boom” that is reshaping the pharmaceutical landscape. To fast-track drug development cycles, larger firms are acquiring small biotech companies that have discovered promising new therapies.
Thanks to Willow, drug discovery and development will get a whole lot faster.
According to Dr. Lara Jehi, chief research information officer at Cleveland Clinic, there are three pillars of quantum computing, each with transformative potential for biomedical discovery…
- Quantum simulations – Important in drug discovery and immunotherapy, this research transforms chemical formulas into a 3D structure.
- Quantum machine learning – This simplifies the extent of inputs needed for a model to achieve more accurate predictions.
- Quantum optimization – Computing that can ramp up supply chain management processes and the design of clinical trials.
Now, the reality is that we really have no idea yet how quantum computing and healthcare might interact. However, Willow’s capabilities will almost certainly help companies in the forefront of biopharma research grow tremendously.
These are the very type of healthcare companies that I recommend at Fry's Investment Report.
But healthcare is just the beginning…
But healthcare is just the beginning…
AGI’s Lightspeed Arrival
In Google’s blog introducing Willow, Hartmut Neven, founder and leader at Quantum AI, boldly proclaimed that “advanced AI will significantly benefit from access to quantum computing.”
He elaborates by saying that quantum computation will be crucial for tasks classical machines can’t handle – from collecting inaccessible training data to optimizing learning architectures and modeling complex quantum systems.
And he’s not wrong.
With that in mind, it’s important to note that research shows AI is being adopted by the public faster than previous technological revolutions.
A recent study by researchers from the St. Louis Federal Reserve, Vanderbilt University, and Harvard Kennedy School revealed that generative AI has achieved a 39.5% adoption rate in over just two years – well ahead of the 20% adoption rates we saw with the internet and personal computers.
Now, add Willow to the equation. We’re talking about a quantum chip that can solve problems in minutes that would take traditional supercomputers 10 septillion years. Suddenly, AI advancements aren’t just possible – they’re practically inevitable.
And speaking of an AI inevitability… we’re already quickly heading toward a significant AI milestone.
In fact, we could be months, weeks, or even mere days away from achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI). After that happens, we may reach a point of no return where AI will become capable of “generalized” cognitive abilities, achieving superhuman levels of thinking and problem-solving.
And I’m tracking this information closely.
In fact, you will hear more about my 1,000 day countdown to AGI soon. It’s a comprehensive look at the most important technological revolution of our lifetime.
So, stay tuned to learn more about an upcoming free event and a series of special reports for my paid-up Fry's Investment Report members, where I'll break down exactly what AGI means for investors… and how to prepare for its quick arrival.
Like with quantum computing, we can’t predict what happens after AGI. However, there are certain steps we can take today to help future-proof ourselves for what’s coming next.
