The Middle Class Is Being Automated Out — This Is How Some People Will Still Get Rich

Editor’s Note: In just a few days, Luke Lango, Louis Navellier, and I will host the American Dream 2.0 Summit — a deep-dive into the $11.3 trillion capital wave reshaping the U.S. economy. If you haven’t reserved your seat yet, you can do that right here.
Before the Summit, I asked Luke to break down what’s really happening — and why January 2 could be a turning point for investors who position themselves early. His essay below lays out the stakes with crystal clarity.
In 1969, the math of middle-class life actually worked.
A unionized auto-assembly worker made $4 to $5 an hour. That’s roughly $65,000 to $80,000 in today’s dollars.
The median home cost is around $25,000 (2.5 to 3X annual income).
A year of public-college tuition ran $300 to $400 — a few weeks’ pay.
For decades, the social contract was simple: Work hard, play by the rules, invest a little, and you’ll get ahead.
That was American Dream 1.0.
You don’t need a PhD to see that contract has been smashed.
Corporations are pouring billions into technologies that replace labor, not reward it.
AI software is eating white-collar work. Warehouses are turning into robot-run zones. Stadium-sized data centers operate with skeleton crews.
Meanwhile, the middle class is being squeezed from every direction.
Housing , groceries, power bills – all up. Even a simple beach vacation carries luxury-hotel price tags.
At the same time, stocks are hitting new highs. The top 1% has money to burn. AI millionaires and billionaires are being minted every day.
But there is a way out. Here’s the blunt reality…
If you’re not on the ownership side of this transition – if you’re not positioned in the companies powering it – you’re on the wrong side of history.
But get on the right side, and you’re on track for American Dream 2.0.
That’s the core message behind our American Dream 2.0 Summit. At 10 a.m. Eastern on Monday, December 8, I’ll join Louis Navellier and Eric Fry to explain why this next phase of capitalism could be brutal for workers… but absolutely transformational for prepared investors. (Sign up here.)
Before we get to that, though, in this report I want to…
- Show you why more than $11.3 trillion is flooding into America’s new industrial base — and why January 2 could send this trend vertical.
- Walk you through the four choke points where this money bottlenecks — and the kinds of small companies best positioned to harness it.
- Preview our new American Dream 2.0 Portfolio — and explain why we’ll reveal live the tiny Oklahoma company tied to the January 2 catalyst at our Summit.
Take a look…
The $11.3 Trillion Tidal Wave No One’s Ready For
Behind the headlines, a stunning amount of money is already in motion.
Tech giants. Industrial titans. Drugmakers. Automakers. Even foreign governments.
All told, more than $11.3 trillion is earmarked to build out the physical backbone of a new American economy: data centers, semiconductor fabs, smart factories, logistics hubs, steel mills, auto plants, and more — on U.S. soil.
This isn’t a press-release fantasy. It’s happening:
- Big Tech is racing to build out AI supercomputing campuses.
- Manufacturers are bringing production closer to home – not for patriotism, but for security and speed.
- Foreign sovereign wealth funds are quietly pledging trillions to participate in this “Made in America (Again)” reset.
After decades of offshoring factories, capital, and know-how to China — and watching that nation corner markets in rare earths, batteries, and solar — this $11.3 trillion wave is America’s effort to claw back control of critical industries and supply chains.
It’s as much about national security as it is about economics.
The Washington Post recently described the capital pouring in as “the envy of the world.”
At our Summit, Louis, Eric, and I will explain why that’s not hyperbole – and why is the day this slow-building trend could go vertical. That’s when a coordinated policy pivot is set to accelerate reshoring, infrastructure, and advanced energy all at once.
But here’s the twist almost no one is talking about…
This isn’t a “jobs boom.”
It’s an automation boom.
Why This New Boom Belongs to Owners
When Ford built its iconic Highland Park plant a century ago, it created tens of thousands of new middle-class jobs and kicked off a mass-consumption supercycle.
That was old-school industrialization.
Fast-forward to today:
- A $10 billion data center gets built…
- It needs 5,000 workers during construction …
- And then it runs with maybe 500 long-term jobs.
Same story with next-gen factories and distribution hubs.
The headlines brag about “thousands of construction jobs.” But when the ribbon is cut, the “workforce” is a fleet of robots and AI systems.
In other words:
American Dream 1.0 created the U.S. middle class.
American Dream 2.0 will create a new investor class.
That’s why this Summit matters so much. Louis, Eric, and I aren’t going to sugarcoat it. We’ll walk you through why:
- AI is accelerating a historic labor reset…
- Major firms are openly betting they can grow profits without growing headcount…
- And why even conservative voices in finance now warn that waiting on the sidelines could devastate long-term returns.
When you pour $11.3 trillion into rebuilding the real economy, the money doesn’t flow evenly. It bottlenecks in a handful of choke points — key nodes where tiny suppliers become indispensable.
We’ve spent months mapping those bottlenecks. And at the Summit, we’ll reveal a new portfolio designed to target four of the most explosive ones (sign up now to save your seat).
That “power portfolio 2026” includes:
- The automation backbone company powering warehouse robots and AI-driven logistics — the systems big retailers are standardizing on as they quietly flip from “humans with barcode guns” to fully automated fulfillment.
- A “Made-in America” mineral play tied to the rare earths and other strategic materials that make advanced robotics, EVs, defense systems, and AI hardware possible.
- The next-generation power source for this buildout — smaller, safer nuclear technologies designed to provide the oceans of cheap, reliable electricity that data centers and factories demand.
- And the “new oil” data infrastructure that collects, moves, and refines the information feeding AI, automation, and smart manufacturing — a quiet tollbooth business sitting upstream from some of the world’s most powerful brands.
We’re not talking about mega-caps you already own in an index fund. These are under-the-radar players sitting at the chokepoints of American Dream 2.0.
At our Summit, we’ll walk through what we see as the official start of this next industrial revolution – a Washington policy pivot that pulls together:
- The $11.3 trillion capital wave into U.S. industry…
- A coordinated push to reduce dependence on Chinese critical materials…
- A fast-tracked buildout of advanced energy…
- And aggressive moves to promote smart factories, humanoid robots, and AI logistics at national scale.
You’ll see why we believe:
- The market could be headed into a 12- to 18-month melt-up before any eventual crash…
- The Nasdaq-100 could double from here in a late-cycle surge…
- And owning the right “choke point” names could dramatically outpace the big indexes.
Most importantly, you’ll get:
- The name and ticker of the tiny company in that small Oklahoma town at the center of the January 2 catalyst – revealed as a free pick at the Summit…
- A deeper dive into our brand-new American Dream 2.0 Portfolio…
- And a candid conversation on everything from interest rates and tariffs to AI, China, energy, and the risk of a future crash.
The last time Louis, Eric, and I put together a portfolio like this was in late 2024. A year later, those picks have returned 32%.
That’s close to triple the Dow’s return over that stretch and more than double the S&P 500’s.
The time before that was in late 2023. Those recommendations returned 35% gains and again beat the big indexes by a wide margin.
Now we’re doing it again, this coming Monday.
You can watch it happen from the sidelines.
Or you can show up prepared.
If you believe the original American Dream is worth updating – and want a real shot at participating in that upgrade – then don’t wait.
Join us Monday, December 8, at 10 a.m. Eastern for the American Dream 2.0 Summit.
Sincerely,
Luke Lango
Editor, Innovation Investor