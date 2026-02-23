Why the Biggest Tech Winners Rarely Look Obvious at First

Editor’s Note: If you only look at what’s obvious in the market, you’ll usually miss what matters most.
The biggest winners rarely announce themselves with flashing lights. They build quietly. They scale behind the scenes. And by the time Wall Street fully understands what’s happening, much of the easy upside is already gone.
Today, Marc Chaikin shares a remarkable real-world example of how modern technology quietly saves lives. His story may start with a life-or-death surgery… but the real takeaway has nothing to do with medicine.
It’s about infrastructure and how foundational technologies like high-speed internet and AI are reshaping the market in ways that aren’t immediately obvious.
Marc is a Wall Street veteran with more than 50 years of experience studying how markets adapt — and sometimes fail to adapt — to major technological change. In a brand-new market briefing, Marc explains why he believes a significant market shake-up may be approaching — and how investors can prepare using a breakthrough new tool he’s developed.
You can catch that free event here.
Mo Tajer needed a lifesaving surgery at one of the worst times in history…
The 31-year-old Englishman had testicular cancer. And he had undergone four rounds of chemotherapy.
But unfortunately, the cancer spread to his abdomen…
Doctors found a roughly two-inch tumor wrapped around his aorta and inferior vena cava.
The aorta is the body’s most important blood vessel. It carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. And the inferior vena cava moves blood back to the heart.
Doctors knew the tumor could rupture either of these major blood vessels at any moment. If that happened, Tajer could die from internal bleeding.
Tajer had to get the tumor removed as soon as possible.
But doctors faced a big problem…
A Life-or-Death Problem With No Obvious Solution
Tajer needed his surgery in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most major cities were locked down. And many countries had restricted travel.
In hospitals all over the world, doctors and nurses dealt with a surging number of patients as best they could. A lot of those patients fought for their lives in COVID-19 wards.
Many hospitals couldn’t keep up with the demand for beds. So they postponed most surgeries.
Tajer couldn’t afford to delay his surgery, though. He needed help immediately.
A traditional open surgery was out of the question. Tajer would’ve needed a two-week recovery in intensive care. And with so many COVID-19 patients, there wasn’t any room.
That’s when his attending physician, Dr. Archie Fernando, had an idea…
She could use a robot to remove the tumor in a less invasive way.
You see, Tajer’s treatment took place at Guy’s Hospital in London. And the hospital owned a Da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system from Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)…
As you can see, this roughly $2 million system has four robotic arms.
The technology helps doctors perform minimally invasive surgeries – like removing tumors. It’s much safer than traditional open surgery. And it doesn’t require a long recovery.
Globally, more than 6,700 hospitals use one of these robotic-assisted surgical systems.
But there was another problem…
Fernando had never performed that kind of surgery.
So she had to get creative again. Specifically, she turned to Dr. Jim Porter for help.
Porter is the medical director for robotic surgery at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. He has conducted thousands of surgeries using the Da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system.
Hospital officials got Tajer to an operating room. Then, Fernando and Porter worked together for five hours to remove the tumor.
Tajer made a quick recovery. And he went on to live his life without any lingering pain.
This story gets even more amazing…
The Critical Technology Most People Take for Granted
Porter helped Fernando while wearing his pajamas at his home in Seattle.
That’s right…
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter couldn’t travel to London.
But thanks to modern technology, he saw everything in real time. And he guided Fernando step by step through the procedure.
He didn’t just talk her through it, either.
With a special program, Porter used his laptop to show Fernando what to do. He pinpointed exactly where she needed to cut Tajer.
Fernando and Porter worked together to save Tajer’s life. But without another critical tool in today’s tech-heavy world, the procedure wouldn’t have been possible.
We’re talking about high-speed internet.
Think about it…
Porter was 4,700 miles away from the operating room. And yet, it felt like he was standing right next to Fernando as she made the needed cuts to remove Tajer’s tumor.
If it weren’t for high-speed internet, Tajer likely wouldn’t be alive today.
We use high-speed internet for all sorts of things these days. And that dependence is only growing…
Take artificial intelligence AI, for example.
This powerful technology simply doesn’t work without a massive amount of data. And it’s critical for that data to move as quickly as possible from one point to another.
Self-driving cars require the collection and processing of a constant stream of data as well. Otherwise, they couldn’t safely navigate the roads.
Factory automation is intensifying all over the world, too.
Folks, there’s no denying that AI was the hottest investing topic of 2025. And it could grow even further in 2026.
Put simply, humanity keeps finding new and exciting ways to use the incredible tool of the internet. The massive data boom isn’t going away anytime soon.
And this is exactly the kind of shift investors need to be paying attention to right now.
When transformative technologies like high-speed internet or AI quietly become essential infrastructure, the biggest opportunities don’t always show up where people expect them. And the risks aren’t always obvious either.
That’s why, in my latest market briefing, I explain what’s changing beneath the surface of today’s market — and how investors can position themselves as innovation accelerates in 2026 and beyond.
I also share a brand-new analytical tool you’ll be able to try for yourself, along with two free stock recommendations during the broadcast.
Good investing,
Marc Chaikin
Market Expert and Founder, Chaikin Analytics