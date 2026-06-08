The Next AI Boom Could Be Driven by Cybersecurity

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What happens when AI starts finding security flaws that humans missed for 27 years?
Governments don’t ignore it. They want access.
Anthropic recently agreed to give the European Union (EU) access to Mythos – its highly advanced cybersecurity-focused AI model – after months of discussions between the company and EU officials.
Anthropic initially released a limited version of Claude Mythos in April. It reportedly uncovered zero-day vulnerabilities across every major operating system, including one security flaw that had remained hidden for 27 years. (Zero-days are hidden software flaws that hackers can exploit to steal data, take over systems, or launch cyberattacks.)
Because of its capabilities, Anthropic immediately restricted access to the model to a small group of organizations involved in critical infrastructure, finance, and cybersecurity under its “Project Glasswing” initiative.
So, the EU gaining access to Mythos signals a broader shift in the AI race and where capital may start to flow. Here’s why…
Mythos features powerful autonomous and agentic capabilities. Many of you have heard the term “agentic AI” for months, but the model is a concrete example of why it matters.
To briefly review, agentic systems are the “next generation” of AI technologies that can make decisions by themselves and adapt to changes. They are essentially like the brain behind a smart assistant or AI robot, able to perceive their environment and act accordingly.
You can learn more about the agentic AI – and the opportunities it presents – here.
Mythos is agentic AI applied to cybersecurity.
Traditionally, cybersecurity has relied on highly skilled analysts spending weeks or months searching for vulnerabilities. But if AI can discover software vulnerabilities that humans missed, the opportunity changes from “AI helping workers” to “AI performing work that previously required highly specialized experts.”
That shift points to cybersecurity AI as an emerging market in its own right.
In other words, the next phase of the AI boom may not be about helping workers write emails faster… but about helping governments and corporations protect digital infrastructure, like data centers and software systems, from increasingly sophisticated threats.
And governments getting access to models like Mythos suggests that advanced AI is being viewed less like normal software and more like critical infrastructure, similar to cloud systems, or even energy systems.
This could drive more spending on AI security and defense tools that will most likely be run by agentic AI themselves.
And if Mythos is any indication, the real opportunity in agentic AI extends even beyond cybersecurity. The same autonomous capabilities that can identify software vulnerabilities could eventually be applied to scientific research, engineering, healthcare, manufacturing, and countless other fields that rely on specialized expertise.
That means agentic AI has the potential to become a new kind of digital worker that helps organizations solve complex problems faster, cheaper, and at a much larger scale than before.
I discuss everything you need to know about agentic AI in my special broadcast, which you can check out here.
Now, let’s take a look back at what we covered here at Smart Money this week.
Smart Money Roundup
AI Could Help You Live Longer – and Invest Smarter
June 6, 2026
Many investors think of AI as a story about chips, software, and the companies building the technology. But its biggest impact may be far broader than that.
My colleague Louis Navellier has been exploring how the same deep-learning systems that are accelerating breakthroughs in medicine, scientific research, and drug discovery could also transform the way investors identify opportunities in the stock market.
This Market Looks Like 1999, and That Should Make You Pay Attention
June 4, 2026
Louis has been investing through major market cycles for nearly 50 years, including the internet boom of the late 1990s. Recently, he told me that the AI boom reminds him of that period in surprising ways.
Not because he thinks the market is about to crash, but because he believes investors need to be prepared for both opportunity and volatility. Here’s what he has to say.
SoftBank Calls AI 50X Bigger Than Dot-Com — Here’s Who Actually Profits
June 3, 2026
“I think this is like more than 10X, probably 50X bigger than dot-com,” SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son told CNBC. The “this,” of course, is the AI Revolution.
And if AI delivers even a fraction of the impact Son predicts, the greatest opportunities will not be in the technology itself, but the infrastructure required to power it.
Looking Ahead
Anthropic isn’t just making moves across the pond.
It kicked off its initial public offering process after confidentially filing paperwork with U.S. regulators last week.
The confidential filing is the early, private step where regulators review the company’s financials. That means the details, like share price, IPO date, and final valuation, are not yet public. However, the company was recently valued at about $965 billion after a massive funding round – surpassing OpenAI’s valuation for the first time.
Anthropic is joining the AI IPO race alongside OpenAI and SpaceX – the latter of which is set to go public on Friday.
The three companies’ huge valuations show strong demand for AI tools and suggests investors believe the AI boom – from software to chips and data centers – is still far from over.
We’ll further discuss SpaceX’s IPO later this week. So, be sure to keep an eye out on your inbox.
Regards,
Eric Fry