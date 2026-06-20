Three “Forever Stocks” for the AI Age

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Hello, Reader
The American billionaire J. Paul Getty once remarked that his formula for success was to “rise early, work hard, strike oil.”
But if you don’t strike oil, you need other ways to accumulate — and protect — your wealth.
So, while there is no perfect investment method, there is a way to allocate your assets intelligently. This will then help you set yourself up for the best chance at success.
Now, there are multiple facets to this strategy, but the one I want to focus on in today’s Smart Money is stocks to buy and hold forever. So, here are three stocks that I consider to be some of the best “Forever Stocks” out there.
Let’s get started…
“Forever Stock” No. 1
Volatility can open the door to new buying opportunities. That’s how I spotted Block Inc. (XYZ), which owns and operates the well-known payment app, Square.
Today, Block helps merchants transact over $200 billion annually. Its point-of-sale systems are found everywhere from farmers’ markets to national retail chains. And the company has expanded far beyond the four-sided card readers that inspired its original namesake.
- Peer-to-peer payments
- Small Business Software
- Buy Now Pay Later
- E-Commerce
- Crypto
Thanks to Block’s sizeable multi-year spending on both capital investments and M&A, the company has become one of the world’s leading fintech companies. It has built a comprehensive financial services ecosystem that benefits both merchants and consumers, producing $3.2 billion in free cash flow by March 31, a 172% increase compared to the same period last year.
Block now appears to have reached an important inflection point, and the company is on a path to potentially grow beyond that.
“Forever Stock” No. 2
Now that the healthcare industry has entered the “Age of AI,” the opportunities to capitalize on it are popping up like weeds in a garden, or perhaps like bacteria in a Petri dish.
The biotech sector, in particular, is offering a compelling and timely opportunity. But investing in this high-risk sector can be a confusing and challenging endeavor.
A unique company named Royalty Pharma Plc (RPRX) removes some of the risk and confusion from the equation. As its name implies, the company manages a portfolio of royalties on both approved and development-stage drugs.
Importantly, Pharma is not merely dominant; it is enormously successful. Since going public in 2020, the company has acquired royalties on over 35 commercial products and 17 development-stage candidates.
The company’s royalty-based business model generates exceptionally high profit margins.
“Forever Stock” No. 3
Equinor ASA (EQNR) is the largest energy company in Norway and the ninth largest in the world, based on revenue. Importantly, it is Europe’s largest non-Russian supplier of natural gas, by far, and also a major crude oil producer.
The fact that this company operates next door to Russia used to be a footnote that barely deserved a mention. But that footnote became a headline after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Since then, European countries have been phasing out Russian supplies of oil and gas, and phasing in additional supplies from Norway. The conflict in Iran is supercharging that trend.
As a result, Equinor finds itself in the right place at the right time.
The Next Evolution in Stocks
These stocks are sure to fortify your portfolio in 2026 and beyond.
As I believe in the longevity in these stocks, it’s important to note that artificial intelligence is a prominent component in their enduring success.
But the investing landscape of the last two years – where you could buy almost anything connected to AI and make money – no longer exists.
That is why my stock-picking system, Apogee, is built to help me find those companies at the most promising moment. That includes companies set to soar in the growing age of agentic AI.
And it is flagging several right now.
My system uses a host of proprietary indicators to unearth incredible opportunities. It scans over 14,000 stocks and crunches more than 120 billion data points a day. More than 3 trillion a month. It runs on the same underlying technology platform used by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.
My system not only helps me identify winning stocks, but it also helps me identify when to get in at a massive discount.
Now is your chance to get into these companies early.
Click here to learn more about the specific stocks my system is flagging right now.
Regards,
Eric Fry