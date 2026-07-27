Why “Boring” Could Be Your Best Investment

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).
Hello, Reader.
“Stay boring, Ponyboy” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it. Neither does, “Fortune favors the monotonous.”
But there’s a reason vanilla was the most-purchased ice cream flavor in 2025, according to Instacart data. And why millions of commuters tune into the same two NPR news programs every morning and afternoon.
“Boring” isn’t just safe. Or reliable. It’s strategic.
Especially when everyone else is chasing excitement. Markets have a habit of rewarding discipline long after they stop rewarding hype.
That’s a lesson that investors have learned time and again.
Let’s turn back the clock nearly three decades to the dot-com mania. Back then, I was a Wall Street-based producer of investment research who actively participated in both the boom and the bust.
In the years leading up to the March 2000 peak, for example, I urged my readers to flee from dozens of over-hyped dot-com stocks and pivot toward select also-rans in “boring” sectors.
The chart below tells the other side of that story — the side belonging to investors who stayed with the darlings.
In March 1999, the five largest companies in the U.S. stock market — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Cisco, Intel Corp. (INTC), Oracle Corp. (ORCL), and IBM Corp. (IBM) — had a combined market capitalization of roughly $1 trillion.
Over the next twelve months, that figure doubled to $2 trillion, as investors convinced themselves that the future belonged entirely to internet technology and that these five companies would lead the way.
They were mostly right about the future. They were catastrophically wrong about the prices they paid to capitalize on it.
Within 12 months of the peak, every gain had evaporated. The group was back to $1 trillion, exactly where it had started in March 1999.
But the “reappraisal” didn’t stop there. The combined market cap kept falling for a decade, eventually bottoming near $470 billion in early 2009 — less than half the value these stocks had achieved 10 years earlier.
Any investors who purchased all five stocks in March 1999 at what felt like a perfectly reasonable entry point, and then continued to hang on through the bust, would have watched those stocks lose more than half their value and waited 15 years — until mid-2014 — just to break even.
Recovery to the March 2000 peak didn’t arrive until early 2020, a full two decades after the top. There is a word for that kind of investment outcome, and it is not “patience.” The word is “trap.”
This case study from the past is not a mere curiosity; it is the recurring tendency of boom-bust cycles.
The stocks that lead a boom rarely lead the next decade. As enthusiasm peaks, investors become willing to pay too much for the winners, creating opportunities in overlooked areas of the market.
I’ll share those areas below. But first, let’s take a look at what we covered here at Smart Money last week.
Smart Money Roundup
Why You Should Use the EV Playbook to Find AI Winners
July 22, 2026
U.S. companies are racing to build the smartest AI models. China is proving that AI doesn’t always need to be the best. It needs to be “good enough.”
That’s the same playbook China used with electric vehicles. So, let’s take a look at why AI could become China’s next EV export story – and why the biggest investment opportunities may come from the companies powering it.
The Next Great AI Fortune Could Begin Before Wall Street Sees It
July 23, 2026
In 2012, Mark Zuckerberg made what Wall Street called the worst deal of the year. A decade later, Instagram alone generates tens of billions in revenue.
My colleague Luke Lango, InvestorPlace’s tech and growth specialist, thinks that same pattern is repeating itself across the AI boom – just at a much larger scale.
How to Profit From the AI Boom Without Playing Big Tech’s Game
July 25, 2026
No company in the Magnificent Seven wants to be outspent by its rivals, so each feels compelled to keep pouring billions into AI infrastructure – even if doing so hurts near-term profits.
We’re witnessing this dilemma as the first of the septet released earnings last week. Let’s look at the latest results, and then I’ll show you how to avoid the issues these companies are facing.
Don’t Wait for the IPO — Find the Next AI Winner Now
July 27, 2026
Most people think the biggest fortunes in technology are made after a company goes public. Luke Lango believes that assumption is becoming increasingly outdated.
He looks back at some of Silicon Valley’s most successful early investments to explain why the biggest opportunities often appear long before Wall Street takes notice.
The Case for Boring
As booms age and approach their denouement, the high-flying leaders of the boom begin to fade, while the low-flying, overlooked opportunities begin to outperform.
This tendency repeats itself with surprising regularity, and I expect it to repeat itself again during the next two or three years.
For perspective, today’s red-hot valuations are similar to the ones that doomed the dot-com boom. Collectively, Microsoft, Cisco, Intel, Oracle, and IBM were trading for 11 times sales and 54 times earnings at the March 2000 peak. Today, the Mag 7 stocks are trading for nearly 11 times sales, on average, and 70 times earnings. Tesla, the group’s spiritual leader, is trading for 346 times earnings!
That said, leaving the party early is rarely an enjoyable experience. You are certain to miss out on some fun, and will certainly regret your decision… at least for a while.
That’s unavoidable.
Someone at work will mention how much money they made last week on the latest AI darling, while your SpaceX-enthralled brother-in-law will be insufferable at the backyard barbecue.
That talk is exciting. But remember, “boring” has a way of winning.
At Fry’s Investment Report, I recommend these kinds of overlooked, reasonably valued companies that have the potential to become tomorrow’s market leaders.
Regards,
Eric Fry