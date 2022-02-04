Did Facebook Kill the Bull Market?

Over the past few months, we’ve resurrected and rebranded Trading Opportunities.
And a teaser of what we talked about during our exclusive Wednesday weekly update and webinar
Monday: Traders Buy the Dip
Despite worries about the Fed, traders kept buying the dip on Monday. The question now is, how far will the rebound in stocks will go?
On Monday, we discussed a target for the S&P 500 and which hurdles stocks have to get over this week in order to hit new highs.
Last Night’s Strategic Trader Webinar
The S&P is in a bit of a holding pattern; while we’re finding resistance (meaning the market has shown trouble exceeding that level) at 4,600, we are finding support (meaning the market has not fallen beneath that level) at 4,300.
This is creating something called a “head-and-shoulders” pattern — wherein there are two smaller, “shoulder-like” increases in the market’s value flanking a bigger, “head-like” increase between them. This isn’t an uncommon phenomenon, especially with the bearish pressure due to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) earnings –which has, in the past, disappointed in growth — being reported on Thursday.
Then, we’d like to briefly review how our Strategic Trader recommendations have fared over the last year — not counting any of our open recommendations.
Here are some key takeaways:
- Out of the 153 positions we closed from Feb. 2, 2021 to this week, only nine were losers. That gives us a win rate of 94.08%…
- Our average holding period was only 20 days…
- And our average gain (including losing-trade data) was 4.61%.
Now, in retrospect, 4.61% doesn’t sound like a lot. But that’s where the holding period plays a key part: Think of it this way…
There are 365 days in the year, and we held onto those trades for an average of 20 days. If we grabbed 4.61% on average in 20 days… our annualized gain, if that momentum was generated for the remaining 345 days, is a whopping 1,725.67%.
Every week, we recommend between two and three trades — so even if you only put on one trade a week, you still have the opportunity for that same crazy win rate.
Last Night: Did Meta Kill the Bull Market?
The stock market was recovering nicely this week, and then Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook Inc., released its quarterly earnings… and that effectively killed the bullish buzz on Wall Street. Is this the end of the rebound for the S&P 500? Let’s discuss.
