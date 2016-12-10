10 Capital Markets Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the ratings of 10 Capital Markets stocks on Portfolio Grader are down. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) declines this week from a C to a D. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AMP stock.

Morningstar, Inc.’s (MORN) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week’s D. Morningstar, Inc. is an investment information and services company providing data, research, and analysis of mutual funds, stocks, and variable annuities. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MORN stock.

This week, Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) drops from a C to a D rating. Financial Engines, Inc. is an investment advisory firm. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FNGN stock.

PJT Partners, Inc. Class A (PJT) slips from a C to a D this week. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PJT stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. offers its global clients services pertaining to research, investment management, and other related topics. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AB stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A (NOAH) earns a F this week, moving down from last week’s grade of D. Noah Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A distributes wealth management products in China. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NOAH stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Class A (OPY) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Class A is a United States regional broker-dealer which offers a full range of services from various offices in the United States and international jurisdictions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OPY stock.

This week, BGC Partners, Inc. Class A’s (BGCP) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. BGC Partners, Inc. Class A is a global inter-dealer broker that specializes in the brokering of OTC financial instruments and related derivative products. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BGCP stock.

FXCM Inc. Class A (FXCM) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s B to a D. FXCM Inc. Class A offers foreign exchange trading services over the Internet. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FXCM stock.

This is a rough week for ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. Class A (ZAIS). The company’s rating falls to F from the previous week’s D. The company also gets F’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ZAIS stock.

