11 Health Care Equipment & Supplies Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the ratings of 11 Health Care Equipment & Supplies stocks on Portfolio Grader are down. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of C. Neogen Corporation develops and markets products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NEOG stock.

Cynosure, Inc. Class A’s (CYNO) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. Cynosure, Inc. Class A develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems to the dermatology, plastic surgery, and general medical markets. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CYNO stock.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s D drops to a F. Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ABT stock.

iRadimed Corp (IRMD) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s D to a F. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of IRMD stock.

Slipping from a D to a F rating, Novocure Ltd. (NVCR) takes a hit this week. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NVCR stock.

Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NVDQ) declines this week from a D to a F. Novadaq Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary imaging platform for the diagnosis and treatment of human vascular and opthalmic diseases and conditions. The company also gets F’s in earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NVDQ stock.

Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) slips from a C to a D this week. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VIVE stock.

This is a rough week for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY). The company’s rating falls to F from the previous week’s D. Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells medical radiation systems for the treatment of tumors anywhere in the body. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ARAY stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a D to a F. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AEMD stock.

This week, RTI Surgical, Inc.’s (RTIX) rating worsens to a F from the company’s D rating a week ago. RTI Surgical, Inc. produces orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RTIX stock.

This week, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) drops from a D to a F rating. The company also gets F’s in return on equity and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RWLK stock.

