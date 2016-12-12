12 Specialty Retail Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the ratings of 12 Specialty Retail stocks on Portfolio Grader are down. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This week, AutoNation, Inc. (AN) drops from a D to a F rating. AutoNation, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AN stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) slips from a C to a D this week. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. distributes and retails beauty products. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SBH stock.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a D to a F. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. is a specialty retailer and marketer of nutritional products. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VSI stock.

This is a rough week for Select Comfort Corporation (SCSS). The company’s rating falls to D from the previous week’s C. Select Comfort Corporation is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing adjustable-firmness beds and other sleep-related accessory products. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SCSS stock.

Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MIK stock.

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) declines this week from a C to a D. MarineMax, Inc. retails recreational boats in the United States. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HZO stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. retails hardwood flooring in the United States. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LL stock.

Guess?, Inc.’s (GES) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week’s D. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses a collection of casual apparel, accessories, and related consumer products. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GES stock.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc. (DTEA) earns a F this week, moving down from last week’s grade of D. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DTEA stock.

This week, Destination Maternity Corporation’s (DEST) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. Destination Maternity Corporation designs and sells maternity apparel in the United States through a nationwide chain of speciality stores. The company also gets F’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DEST stock.

Slipping from a D to a F rating, Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores, Inc. (SHOS) takes a hit this week. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SHOS stock.

Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) earns a F this week, moving down from last week’s grade of D. Stage Stores, Inc. operates a specialty department store retailer that offers moderately-priced brand-name and private-label apparel, accessories, cosmetics and footwear for men, women and children. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SSI stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.