24 Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels Stocks to Buy Now

24 Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TRGP stock.

The rating of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (OKS) moves up this week, rising from a B to a A. ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OKS stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings momentum, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of WGP stock.

This is a strong week for DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DPM). The company’s rating climbs to A from the previous week’s B. DCP Midstream Partners, LP engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas in the United States. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DPM stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc. Class A (PE) earns a A this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of B. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PE stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. Murphy Oil Corporation is a worldwide oil and gas exploration and production company with refining and marketing operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MUR stock.

This week, EQT GP Holdings LP’s (EQGP) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EQGP stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP’s (SMLP) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SMLP stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KNOP stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Sponsored ADR (UGP) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Sponsored ADR is engaged in the fuel distribution and chemical businesses in Brazil. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of UGP stock.

This week, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) pushes up from a C to a B rating. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GLOP stock.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. GasLog Ltd. operates and manages liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GLOG stock.

This week, Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s (OAS) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independant exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OAS stock.

The rating of Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of REI stock.

Encana Corporation (ECA) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. Encana Corporation provides energy transportation, distribution, and related services in North America and internationally. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ECA stock.

This is a strong week for Sanchez Production Partners LP (SPP). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Sanchez Production Partners LP produces coated fine paper and chemical cellulose. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SPP stock.

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a B last week to a A. Hallador Energy Co processes, mines and sells coal to producers of electric power. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HNRG stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is the owner of overriding royalty rights in mineral properties in the United States. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PBT stock.

Cosan Limited Class A’s (CZZ) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a A from last week’s B. Cosan Limited Class A is a fully integrated company in the renewable energy and infrastructure segments in Brazil. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CZZ stock.

Bill Barrett Corporation (BBG) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Bill Barrett Corporation explores for and develops oil and natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BBG stock.

This week, VOC Energy Trust (VOC) pushes up from a C to a B rating. VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VOC stock.

Eclipse Resources Corp. (ECR) improves from a C to a B rating this week. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ECR stock.

This is a strong week for Gastar Exploration, Inc. (GST). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Gastar Exploration, Inc. is a natural gas exploration company. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GST stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc.’s (VTNR) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Vertex Energy, Inc. is a middle market consolidator, refiner and re-refiner of distressed petroleum streams, such as used oil, transmix, fuel oils and off-specification commercial chemical products. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VTNR stock.

