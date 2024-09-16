Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 107 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy
Symbol
Company Name
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
BURL
Burlington Stores, Inc.
A
B
A
DGX
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
A
C
A
ELV
Elevance Health, Inc.
A
C
A
ET
Energy Transfer LP
A
C
A
FIX
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
A
B
A
HCA
HCA Healthcare Inc
A
C
A
HOOD
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A
A
B
A
MMM
3M Company
A
B
A
SAP
SAP SE Sponsored ADR
A
C
A
TTEK
Tetra Tech, Inc.
A
B
A
TW
Tradeweb Markets, Inc. Class A
A
B
A
Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy
Symbol
Company Name
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
AU
Anglogold Ashanti PLC
A
C
B
BTI
British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR
A
C
B
CHRW
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
B
B
B
DB
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
A
C
B
EBAY
eBay Inc.
A
B
B
FOX
Fox Corporation Class B
A
C
B
FOXA
Fox Corporation Class A
A
C
B
GIS
General Mills, Inc.
A
C
B
GRMN
Garmin Ltd.
A
B
B
ICE
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
A
C
B
JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
A
B
B
L
Loews Corporation
A
C
B
NEM
Newmont Corporation
B
B
B
NI
NiSource Inc
A
B
B
NVS
Novartis AG Sponsored ADR
A
B
B
NWG
NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR
B
B
B
PNW
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
A
B
B
RY
Royal Bank of Canada
A
B
B
SMFG
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Louis NavellierEditor, Market 360
Louis Navellier is one of Wall Street’s renowned growth investors. Providing investment advice to tens of thousands of investors for more than three decades, he has earned a reputation as a savvy stock picker and unrivaled portfolio manager.