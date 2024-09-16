Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

An image of Louis Navellier
By Louis Navellier, Editor, Growth Investor Sep 16, 2024, 11:11 am EDT
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 107 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. A B A
DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated A C A
ELV Elevance Health, Inc. A C A
ET Energy Transfer LP A C A
FIX Comfort Systems USA, Inc. A B A
HCA HCA Healthcare Inc A C A
HOOD Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A A B A
MMM 3M Company A B A
SAP SAP SE Sponsored ADR A C A
TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. A B A
TW Tradeweb Markets, Inc. Class A A B A

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
AU Anglogold Ashanti PLC A C B
BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR A C B
CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. B B B
DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft A C B
EBAY eBay Inc. A B B
FOX Fox Corporation Class B A C B
FOXA Fox Corporation Class A A C B
GIS General Mills, Inc. A C B
GRMN Garmin Ltd. A B B
ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. A C B
JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. A B B
L Loews Corporation A C B
NEM Newmont Corporation B B B
NI NiSource Inc A B B
NVS Novartis AG Sponsored ADR A B B
NWG NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR B B B
PNW Pinnacle West Capital Corporation A B B
RY Royal Bank of Canada A B B
SMFG Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR B B B
TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR A C B
TRP TC Energy Corporation A B B
TSN Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A A B B
VST Vistra Corp. A C B

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. B C B
ANET Arista Networks, Inc. B B B
CARR Carrier Global Corp. C B B
CLX Clorox Company B B B
COO Cooper Companies, Inc. B B B
DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. B C B
DOCU DocuSign, Inc. C B B
JLL Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated B B B
MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. B C B
MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B C B
MSFT Microsoft Corporation B C B
ORCL Oracle Corporation B B B
PAYX Paychex, Inc. B C B
RPM RPM International Inc. B C B
SMCI Super Micro Computer, Inc. B C B
URI United Rentals, Inc. B C B
VTRS Viatris, Inc. B D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
AFRM Affirm Holdings, Inc. Class A C B C
AGR Avangrid, Inc. C B C
ALLY Ally Financial Inc C B C
CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. B C C
CSX CSX Corporation C C C
DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. C B C
FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One B C C
GM General Motors Company C B C
KEY KeyCorp C C C
MET MetLife, Inc. C B C
MRK Merck & Co., Inc. C B C
PBR Petroleo Brasileiro SA Sponsored ADR B D C
PDD PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C
PFGC Performance Food Group Co C C C
QCOM QUALCOMM Incorporated C C C
RVTY Revvity, Inc. C C C
STT State Street Corporation C C C
SUI Sun Communities, Inc. B C C
VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
ADBE Adobe Inc. D C C
AME AMETEK, Inc. C C C
ASML ASML Holding NV ADR C C C
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company D C C
BNTX BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR C D C
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. C C C
DXCM DexCom, Inc. D B C
EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation D C C
FND Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Class A C C C
HD Home Depot, Inc. C C C
HUBS HubSpot, Inc. D C C
INTU Intuit Inc. C C C
LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. C D C
LRCX Lam Research Corporation D C C
MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. D C C
SAIA Saia, Inc. C C C
SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A C C C
VMC Vulcan Materials Company C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
BMO Bank of Montreal D C D
CNI Canadian National Railway Company D C D
CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited D C D
CVS CVS Health Corporation D C D
EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR D C D
FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR D C D
HON Honeywell International Inc. D C D
HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D C D
JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D B D
TAK Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C D
TD Toronto-Dominion Bank D C D
TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B D D D
TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. D C D

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR F C D
NUE Nucor Corporation D D D

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade
JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. F D F
LULU lululemon athletica inc. F C F
WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. F D F
ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. F C F

