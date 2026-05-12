Everyone Is Chasing the Puck. Here’s Where It’s Headed Next…

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The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway right now – and if you’ve been watching, you know playoff hockey has a way of producing absolute chaos.
Momentum swings happen fast. One bad bounce can change an entire game. And every now and then, you see something so bizarre you can hardly believe it happened.
That’s exactly what happened during a game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers recently.
Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler somehow managed to hit himself in the face with an opponent’s stick… and still drew a penalty against Pittsburgh.
You can’t make this stuff up.
But here’s the thing about hockey: Players know what they’re signing up for. And a puck to the face is sometimes part of the game.
Unfortunately, the same thing is happening in the economy right now.
Everyday Americans are feeling it every time they pull up to the pump. And for a lot of families, it’s starting to feel like taking a puck to the face.
Over the past several weeks, Wall Street has been consumed by headlines surrounding the conflict in the Middle East, rising oil prices and renewed inflation fears. The average price of gasoline recently surged above $4.50 per gallon – quickly approaching the record highs we saw in 2022. And in many parts of the country, prices are already well beyond that level.
And frankly, I don’t expect much relief anytime soon unless geopolitical tensions cool considerably.
So, the big question is… what should we do in this environment?
And that’s what I want to talk about in today’s Market 360.
Skate to Where the Puck Is Going
Wayne Gretzky didn’t become the greatest hockey player of all time by skating to where the puck was.
He skated to where the puck was going to be.
That’s exactly how I think about investing.
While the world has been focused on the chaos in the Middle East, something extraordinary has been happening on the other end of the ice.
Recently, four of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” companies – Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) – released better-than-expected quarterly results.
But what really captured Wall Street’s attention was what these companies said about AI spending.
Ahead of those reports, analysts expected these four hyperscalers to spend about $670 billion on AI in 2026. After the reports, that estimate jumped to roughly $725 billion.
And spending is expected to accelerate even further in the years ahead.
The puck is moving fast, folks. And the next big winners in AI probably won’t be the names everyone is already talking about.
Where I’m Skating Next…
As the AI Revolution shifts into the next phase, the opportunities aren’t just in the obvious names everyone already knows.
The biggest gains will come from the companies quietly solving the problems that make the whole boom possible – the picks-and-shovels plays that Wall Street hasn’t fully discovered yet.
How do I know? Because we’ve already found big winners like this before, thanks to Stock Grader (subscription required).
You see, Stock Grader scans through a universe of about 6,000 stocks. It then grades them based on a series of fundamental indicators – as well as institutional buying pressure.
This is what led me to winners like Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) – which has delivered my followers and me to a gain of roughly 1,100% in about 14 months.
Back when we found Bloom, it was a small, $5 billion company. Barely anyone knew about it.
So, if we want to find the next winners, chances are good that Stock Grader will point us in the right direction.
And right now, it’s detecting something bigger than just the AI buildout.
Let me explain…
The Biggest Opportunity I’ve Seen in Decades
On May 15, a new era begins at the Federal Reserve.
And based on everything Stock Grader is showing me, I believe the investors who get positioned before the crowd figures out what it means are going to look back on this moment the way early internet investors look back on 1995.
Why 1995? If you remember, the internet boom was already underway. But that’s when the Fed began a significant campaign of key interest rate cuts.
We all know what happened next. The tech-heavy NASDAQ would soar 420% before the end of the dot-com era.
Now, think about where we are today. The parallels are there.
We have an AI boom that’s already in full swing. A new Fed regime. An administration publicly calling for 150 basis points in rate cuts.
It will take some time for those rate cuts to play out. Inflation is still a factor, and the Fed moves more slowly than anyone wants.
But rate cuts are coming, folks. And when they do, it’ll be like pouring gasoline on the fire.
That’s why, tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. Eastern, I’m going to explain everything at The 10X Fed Shock Event.
Not only will I tell you what I think the media is missing about this new Fed regime and its agenda for rate cuts, but I’ll also explain why I think a specific group of smaller, faster-moving stocks will lead the way higher.
In fact, some smaller stocks are already beginning to show the same early signals in Stock Grader that I’ve tracked before every major small-cap bull run of my career. That’s why I’ve also put together a list of 53 stocks that Stock Grader is flagging right now.
I call it the Exclusion List, and you can access it for free by signing up to attend tomorrow.
This list is how I intend to keep skating to where the puck is going.
If history is any guide, this list could be full of future big winners – so I encourage you to take full advantage.
Plus, if you join me tomorrow, I’ll also share my highest-conviction picks from that list and give away a free stock recommendation just for attending.
Click here to reserve your spot for Wednesday’s event while there’s still time.
Sincerely,
Louis
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)