4 Electrical Equipment Stocks to Sell Now

This week, 4 Electrical Equipment stocks are worse, according to the Portfolio Graderdatabase. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Acuity Brands, Inc.’s (AYI) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. Acuity Brands, Inc. provides light fixtures, control devices, components, systems, and services for commercial, institutional, and residential applications in various markets. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AYI stock.

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) earns a F this week, moving down from last week’s grade of D. AMETEK, Inc. is a global company that makes electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AME stock.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a D to a F. LSI Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of lighting fixtures, menu board systems, and graphic products. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LYTS stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s D drops to a F. Enphase Energy, Inc. provides solar energy management systems for residential and commercial markets. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ENPH stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.