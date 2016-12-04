4 Household Durables Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the overall grades of 4 Household Durables stocks are lower, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This week, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. Tupperware Brands Corporation makes and sells storage containers for the household. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TUP stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Newell Brands Inc (NWL) takes a hit this week. Newell Brands Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer products which are sold through a variety of retail and wholesale distribution channels. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NWL stock.

New Home Co., Inc. (NWHM) declines this week from a C to a D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NWHM stock.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VUZI stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.