4 Pharmaceuticals Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the overall grades of 4 Pharmaceuticals stocks are lower, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) takes a hit this week. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of INVA stock.

Flamel Technologies SA Sponsored ADR’s (FLML) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week’s D. Flamel Technologies SA Sponsored ADR develops polymer technologies for applications such as drug delivery, biomaterials, and agrochemicals. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FLML stock.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. The company also gets F’s in return on equity and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ARLZ stock.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) earns a F this week, moving down from last week’s grade of D. DURECT Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical systems technologies based on its proprietary drug delivery technology platforms. The company also gets F’s in sales growth and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DRRX stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.