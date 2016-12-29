Thursday Apple Rumors: Samsung May Supply AAPL with OLED Displays

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) supplying Apple with OLED displays in 2017. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

OLED Displays: A new rumor claims that Apple will get OLED displays from Samsung in 2017, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be getting 5.8-inch OLED displays from SSNLF next year. The rumor claims that these displays are for 2017’s iPhone. It also claims that AAPL will release three different version of the iPhone next year. The models will be 4.7-inch, 5.5-inch, and 5.8-inch in size.

iPhone Supplier: Rumor has it that Apple will be getting a third major supplier for its 2017 iPhone devices, AppleInsider notes. This rumor claims that Wistron will be a supplier for the flagship devices next year. Wistron has been an AAPL supplier before, but never for a flagship iPhone. Instead, it has been a supplier for cheaper models, such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 5c. Rumors claim that AAPL plans to launch two iPhone 7s models and one iPhone 8 model next year.

Jet Black: Owners of the Jet Black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus aren’t happy with how the devices look after three months, reports BGR. One user has taken to Reddit to show off how the device looks after three months without a case. It is easy to see that there are various scratches all over the rear of the device. It also easily collects fingerprints due to its glossy finish. To be fair, AAPL did warn customers that the Jet Black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus would scratch easily without a case.