Iran Crisis Shakes Markets: 3 Top Stock Picks Right Now w/ Special Guest Jason Bodner

The Iran crisis has continued to take a toll on global markets after the Strait of Hormuz was shut down last week, a critical passageway for global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.
As a result, crude oil prices reached over $110 per barrel over the weekend, a level not seen since the early months of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As I write this, prices are about $100 per barrel.
Uncertainty over how long this crisis could last has made investors nervous – and that uncertainty continues to weigh on the broader market.
So, in this week’s Market Buzz episode, my friend and MoneyFlows co-founder Jason Bodner joins us to talk about the ongoing Iran conflict, how past geopolitical events have impacted the markets and what investors should do.
We also discuss the recent rebound in software stocks and what the latest economic data signals for the economy. Plus, Jason shares three of his top stock picks right now.
Click the image below to watch now.
If you’d like to learn more about Jason, check out his website here. You can also find his YouTube channel, Money Flows, here.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
Why AI Will Continue to Move the Market
During today’s Market Buzz, Jason also pointed out that while geopolitical events may create short-term volatility, they rarely change the long-term forces driving the market.
I agree, which is why I believe the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence will continue to move the market.
Big tech companies are racing to build the infrastructure needed to power the next generation of AI systems – from advanced chips to massive new data centers.
This race could reshape entire industries… and create significant opportunities for investors who understand where the technology is headed.
That’s why I recently recorded a special presentation explaining what I believe could be the next major chapter in the AI Revolution – and the company I believe sits at the center of it.
Click here to watch the full presentation now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360