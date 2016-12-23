Biggest Movers in Mining Stocks Now – CHKR BBG LONE JONE

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Bill Barrett Corp ( BBG ): BBG stock is down 0.27% today.

Lonestar Resources US Inc ( LONE ): LONE stock is down 0.26% today.

Jones Energy Inc ( JONE ): JONE stock is down 2.31% today.

Ring Energy Inc ( REI ): REI stock is down 1.3% today.

Compania Mina Buenaventura S.A. ( BVN ): BVN stock is up 0.67% today.

Fmsa Holdings Inc ( FMSA ): FMSA stock is up 1.4% today.

Gold Fields Ltd ( GFI ): GFI stock is up 2.16% today.

Continental Resources ( CLR ): CLR stock is down 0.67% today.

Comstock Resources ( CRK ): CRK stock is down 0.72% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Approach Res. Inc ( AREX ): AREX stock is down 4.12% today.

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. Co ( NADL ): NADL stock is down 2.65% today.

Petrobras Argentina S.A. ( PZE ): PZE stock is up 13.55% today.

Geopark Hldgs Lmtd ( GPRK ): GPRK stock is down 0.46% today.

Compagnie Generale De Gephysqu ( CGG ): CGG stock is down 3.03% today.

Asanko Gold Inc ( AKG ): AKG stock is up 1.5% today.

Diamond Offshore Drilling ( DO ): DO stock is down 1.18% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.