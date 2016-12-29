Biggest Movers in Mining Stocks Now – GBR BAS EXK GFI

The following stocks were moving the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

New Concept Energy Inc ( GBR ): GBR stock is up 6.86% today.

Basic Energy Services ( BAS ): BAS stock is up 3.77% today.

Endeavour Silver Corp ( EXK ): EXK stock is up 3.48% today.

Gold Fields Ltd ( GFI ): GFI stock is up 3.67% today.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd ( AU ): AU stock is up 4.47% today.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd ( HMY ): HMY stock is up 3.67% today.

Silver Wheaton Corp ( SLW ): SLW stock is up 4.27% today.

Seabridge Gold ( SA ): SA stock is up 2.22% today.

B2Gold Corp ( BTG ): BTG stock is up 3.54% today.

First Majestic Silver ( AG ): AG stock is up 3.23% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

China Natural Res ( CHNR ): CHNR stock is down 4.17% today.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp ( PES ): PES stock is down 1.42% today.

Yuma Energy Inc ( YUMA ): YUMA stock is down 2.17% today.

Sm Energy Company ( SM ): SM stock is down 1.99% today.

Jones Energy Inc ( JONE ): JONE stock is down 1.57% today.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd ( AAV ): AAV stock is down 1.47% today.

Murphy Oil Corp ( MUR ): MUR stock is down 1.47% today.

Baytex Energy Corp ( BTE ): BTE stock is down 1% today.

Eclipse Resources Corp ( ECR ): ECR stock is down 0.37% today.

Oasis Petroleum Inc ( OAS ): OAS stock is down 1.8% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.