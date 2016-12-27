Ford Motor Company (F): Ford Fusion Probed Over Brake Safety

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) is facing a probe over brake safety in its Ford Fusion vehicles.

The probe into the Ford Fusion comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It covers versions of the vehicle that were released from 2009 to 2011. The probe is investigating cases were the brakes can fail if certain conditions occur.

The NHTSA started its investigation into Ford Motor Company’s Fusion on Dec. 20 of this year. The probe is looking into cases that claim the anti-lock braking system may not operate as intended if on uneven surfaces.

The investigation also includes Ford Motor Company’s Mercury Milan sedans from the same period as the affected Ford Fusion vehicles. The problem with the brakes can cause the cars to take longer to stop, which increases the chance of a wreck, reports Reuters.

Ford Motor Company is currently helping the NHTSA with its investigation into the brakes. There hasn’t been a recall announced, but there are currently three crashes that are connected to the problem. No injuries resulted from these reported incidents.

According to the NHTSA, there have been 41 total complaints about the brake issue in Ford Motor Company’s Fusion and Mercury Milan vehicles. Some complaints state that the car didn’t stop until past a stop light, which left the driver in the middle of the street.

The NHTSA also estimates that there are 475,000 of Ford Motor Company’s Fusion and Mercury Milan vehicles on the road. It’s possible that a recall could be announced for these vehicles, reports CBS News.

More From InvestorPlace