Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Tuxedo Collection: 3 New Starbucks Drinks Unveiled

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is releasing three new drinks to customers.

The three new drinks that Starbucks Corporation is offering to customers make up its Tuxedo Beverage Collection. SBUX hopes that customers will enjoy the drinks and use them to celebrate the new year with. Each of them includes dark chocolate and white chocolate for that tuxedo theme.

Here are the three new drinks that make up Starbucks Corporation’s Tuxedo Beverage Collection.

Tuxedo Mocha — This drink has hot espresso poured over mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce. Steamed milk is then added and it is topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and dark chocolate curls. The drink can be ordered either hot or cold.

Tuxedo Hot Chocolate — Steamed milk, mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce are blended together to create this drink. It is then topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and dark chocolate curls.

Tuxedo Mocha Frappuccino Blended Beverage — This drink is made with mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, Frappuccino roast coffee, milk and ice that are all blended together. Like the other drinks in the Tuxedo Beverage Collection, it is topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and dark chocolate curls.

Starbucks Corporation will be serving these three drinks to customers at its participating stores in the United States and Canada. They are also only going to be available for a limited time. SBUX will carrying the drinks through Jan. 1, 2017.

Starbucks Corporation was also offering a Fruitcake Frappuccino to celebrate the holiday season with. However, it was only around for a short time and is already gone, but maybe it will come back next year.

