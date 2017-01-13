2018 Dodge Demon: 7 Things About Chrysler’s (FCAU) New Muscle Car

The 2018 Dodge Demon will be released later this year by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ).

Here are seven things to know about:

The vehicle will be a new version of the classic 1970s muscle car.

The 2018 Dodge Demon’s full name is the Dodge Challenger Demon SRT.

It will be unveiled at the 2017 New York Auto Show, which will take place in April.

The car will churn more horsepower than the Charger and Challenger Hellcat models. The Hellcats come equipped with a 6.8-liter, V-8 engine that produces an incredible 707 horsepower.

Tim Kuniskis, Fiat Chrysler’s head of passenger car brands, said that the SRT Demon’s updates will start pouring in as new videos on the vehicle will be released every week ahead of the New York Auto Show. “We will drop the whole car in New York,” he said.

The Demon originally came with a different grille and rear taillight assembly. It came in two different models: a Demon two-door coupe and a Demon 340 two-door coupe, both of which came loaded with V-8 engines.

The 2018 Dodge Demon uses the word “Demon” in yellow as the logo. It has a devil and a fork in the center over the “M,” according to the company’s website.

FCAU stock is down 3.6% Friday.

Check out some of the vehicles that are being talked about in the ongoing Detroit Auto Show.

More From InvestorPlace