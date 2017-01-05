5 Slumping Energy Stocks Likely to Turn Around

The key to investing is to locate the right stock at the right price. There’s no point in putting ones’ hard earned money on a stock for which all the positives have already been factored into the share price. Nevertheless, a number of investors continue to do invest just this way, assuming stocks will surge indefinitely.

At the same time, investors tend to get rid of scrips whose prices declined — sometimes without even going into the reason behind the sell-off. It has been observed that often stocks are unfairly punished because of macro-economic factors that may not have any significant bearing on their company businesses.

In fact, contrary to the assessment of the general investor, pricing weaknesses often present the greatest investment opportunity.

Energy Investing: Moving Past Concerns

As far as the energy market is concerned, the above-mentioned factors make more sense.

Despite the pathbreaking OPEC agreement and the recent surge in oil prices to $54-a-barrel, several issues continue to weigh on the market – doubts over whether the producers will adhere to the output cuts, mounting worries about China’s crude demand, a stronger dollar, the likelihood of even greater shale production and rise in the number of rigs in operation.

Clearly, energy investors have ample reasons to worry about. However, most of these issues have been existent for quite some time now and have already influenced the market. A further fall in stock price just because of these factors may not be justified. Nonetheless, some oil stocks continue to do so. So, why not invest in these companies now that they have become cheaper?

But obviously, one must first come to the conclusion that the stocks are indeed on sale and that the decline in price is not the true reflection of its fundamentals.

There are several such stocks in the market; one just needs to answer the correct knock on the door.

Using the Zacks Methodology

With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have zeroed in on five energy stocks that have witnessed a slump this past week but have a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). The solid Zacks Rank distinguishes good stocks from non-performers based on their strong fundamentals. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Moreover, other encouraging metrics indicate that they hold excellent prospects and this price slump may just be a temporary blip on the radar. These stocks are due for a turnaround, and are worth adding to your portfolio now…

Next Page