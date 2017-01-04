Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is (Almost) a Consumer Services Investment

Though Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has historically been, and still is, viewed as a consumer technology name, it’s not a secret that the company has been wading ever-deeper into digital content and even subscription-based waters. To date, that segment of Apple has been deemed a means of selling more hardware like its popular iPhone.

This year, however, its so-called “Services” division has taken on a life of its own. Indeed, though this sliver of Apple still only accounts for 14% of the corporation’s total revenue, the services arm likely contributes a far greater proportion to Apple’s bottom line.

Investors need to rethink how they see and value AAPL stock now that the company itself is rethinking its business model.

Two simple charts tell the tale.

Numbers Don’t Lie

For the longest time it was something of an afterthought … an add-on that made the iPad and the iPhone just a little more marketable. With the number of handheld devices that can be utilized by the world at any given time being finite, however — and with that limit in sight beginning as far back as more than a year ago — CEO Tim Cook has spent the last several months putting a more intense focus on revenue-bearing (and recurring revenue) services like apps, music, and video.

The work is paying off for owners of AAPL stock, even if it’s difficult to see.

The first graph is a look at the raw revenue numbers, going back to the last calendar quarter of 2013. Though each product line’s has ebbed and flowed with the season, there’s no denying the iPhone’s growth of late has been stymied, while services revenue has expanded. As of last quarter, digital content and the like became the second biggest revenue producer for the company.

Here’s a look at the same data from a different perspective — each product’s contribution to the revenue mix. In each of the past two quarters, services has accounted for approximately 14% of the company’s sales.

Yes, during the most recent quarter, the iPhone reclaimed some ground. Bear in mind, though, that the greatly ballyhooed iPhone 7 was released in the latter portion of the quarter. That crimped iPhone sales in the quarter before that, and much of that pent-up demand was unleashed last quarter.

In other words, the bigger trend still suggests hardware is less and less important to Apple (and by extension for the value of AAPL stock), while digital content and subscriptions is increasingly important.

