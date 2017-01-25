Wednesday Apple Rumors: AAPL May Use Flexible Displays in Future iPhones

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of flexible iPhone displays. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Flexible Displays: Japan Display Inc. is working on flexible LCD screens, reports The Wall Street Journal. Japan Display, a supplier of parts for Apple devices, says that it plans to reduce the costs of making the flexible displays. It also claims that some smartphone makers are interested in using the displays in the next few years. However, it wouldn’t put a name to these smartphone makers. The company says it plans to start mass production in 2018. It notes that this is the result of demand from its buyers.

Theater Mode: The Apple Watch will be getting a Theater Mode in the first watchOS 3.2 beta, MacRumors notes. The beta hasn’t been released yet, but AAPL has released the notes for it. This is where the Theater Mode feature is mentioned. It will allow owners to quickly change the device’s settings so that it doesn’t make sound during movies. It will also turn off the raise to wake feature that has the display turning on when movement is detected.

Battery Glitch: Owners of iPhone devices affected by the 30% battery glitch didn’t see a fix with iOS 10.2.1, reports BGR. This glitch can cause older iPhone devices to shut off when they reach 30% of battery life remaining. AAPL is aware of the problem and has offered a replacement program for certain devices affected by it. However, it doesn’t extend to all devices that are reportedly affected by the glitch. The tech company previously said a software update may fix the issue, but iOS 2.1 doesn’t solve it.