Tuesday Apple Rumors: Siri May Get a Major Upgrade in iOS 11

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of improvements to Siri. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Siri Upgrade: A new report claims that Siri will be getting an upgrade when the 2017 iPhone comes out, AppleInsider notes. According to this report, the upgrade for Siri will enhance the virtual assistant so that it can better compete against others. The report claims that this update to Siri will be released with the launch of iOS 11, which will likely show up at the Worldwide Developers Conference this year. As it is now, Siri can’t quite keep up with virtual assistants from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Find My AirPods: The new iOS 10.3 beta includes a feature to help users find their missing AirPods, reports MacRumors. This new feature is called “Find My AirPods” and it is designed to help owners of the wireless headphones keep track of them. The new beta also includes updates for HomeKit, CarPlay and more. It is available to developers registered with Apple. The beta comes out just one day after the tech company released the final version of iOS 10.2.1.

macOS Sierra 10.12.4: The first beta for macOS Sierra 10.12.4 is now available to developers, 9to5Mac notes. The beta for macOS Sierra 10.12.4 includes several new features. The biggest one is the addition of a Night Shift feature. This lets users set their devices to slowly shift colors as the time changes. The feature has already been present on Apple’s mobile devices for about one year. The beta also includes an update for Siri so users can ask about cricket scores. PDFKit APIs also got an update to improve the display of PDFs in apps with framework.