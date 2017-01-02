Biggest Movers in Transportation Stocks Now – TOO TSQ TK WNRL

The Transportation sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Teekay Offshore Partners LP ( TOO ): TOO stock is up 2.43% today.

Townsquare Media Llc ( TSQ ): TSQ stock is up 2.36% today.

Teekay Shipping Corp ( TK ): TK stock is up 2.03% today.

Western Refining Logistics LP ( WNRL ): WNRL stock is up 1.91% today.

Equity Midstream Partners LP ( EQM ): EQM stock is up 1.89% today.

PHI Inc Non-Voting ( PHIIK ): PHIIK stock is up 1.81% today.

Rice Midstream Partners LP ( RMP ): RMP stock is up 1.78% today.

Tuniu Corporatio Ads ( TOUR ): TOUR stock is up 1.74% today.

Mplx LP ( MPLX ): MPLX stock is up 1.73% today.

Pampa Energia S.A. ( PAM ): PAM stock is up 1.69% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Radio One Inc Cl D ( ROIAK ): ROIAK stock is down 3.33% today.

Top Ships Inc ( TOPS ): TOPS stock is down 3.02% today.

Zto Express [Cayman] Inc ( ZTO ): ZTO stock is down 2.97% today.

Videocon D2H Ltd Ads ( VDTH ): VDTH stock is down 2.72% today.

Skywest Inc ( SKYW ): SKYW stock is down 2.67% today.

Dorian Lpg Ltd ( LPG ): LPG stock is down 2.61% today.

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd ( CEA ): CEA stock is down 2.49% today.

Phoenix New Media Ltd ( FENG ): FENG stock is down 2.48% today.

YRC Worldwide ( YRCW ): YRCW stock is down 2.35% today.

Air T Inc ( AIRT ): AIRT stock is down 2.34% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.