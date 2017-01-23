Chinese Zodiac 2017: 12 Things to Know About the Year of the Rooster

The Chinese Zodiac dictates that 2017 will be the year of the rooster.

According to the calendar observed by most of China and several neighboring countries (such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Mauritania), this will be the year of the rooster, which happens once every 12 years.

Much like Western astrology believers live under the assumption that every month marks a constellation that is observed by those who were born in said month, the Chinese Zodiac uses a 12-year rotation rather than a 12-month one.

Here are 12 things to know about the year of the rooster:

It is the tenth of the 12 animals.

The day was last observed in 2005, and the next edition will be in 2029.

Each Zodiac year is also associated with one of five elements(fire, water, wood, earth, metal), and this will be the year of the fire rooster.

“Trustworthy, with a strong sense of timekeeping and responsibility at work,” is the theme of the year, according to China Highlights.

Rooster years are unlucky for roosters.

Lucky things for roosters include the numbers 5, 7 and 8.

The 4th and 26th days of the month are important for roosters in the Chinese Zodiac.

Lucky colors are gold, brown and yellow.

Roosters are observant, hard-working, resourceful, courageous and talent. They are very confident as well.

They are healthy people who enjoy sports.

They make good journalists, travel writers, dentists, surgeons, soldiers, farmers, teachers, waiters and sales people.

The year will be one marked by romance and responibility.

Will you be celebrating?

