7 Stocks to Sell Before They Implode

I’m on the fence when it comes to seeking out stocks to sell, because I’m on the fence about how stocks in general will perform in 2017.

Obviously, President-elect Donald Trump is an unknown factor whose ability to move the markets beyond the rally that followed his victory in the Nov. 8 election is going to depend on the policies he introduces over the next few months.

“It’s been such a significant run-up (in the markets) that there’s been a pause,” BB&T Wealth Management Vice President Bucky Hellwig recently told Reuters. “We are to the point now where there’s uncertainty with regard to what policies are implemented, when are they implemented and how they are going to affect the economy as a whole and industries specifically.”

The other X-factor in any assessment of stocks is how much longer the bull market can run. It’s already the second-longest in history. As we enter the ninth year of this current bull market, positive earnings surprises on a grand scale are likely the only thing that will keep stocks moving higher.

I count 80 stocks with market caps of $2 billion or higher that have seen their share prices double in the past year. I’m sorry if you hold any of them, but some of them simply won’t maintain that momentum.

As earnings continue to pour in, here are seven stocks to sell before they implode.

