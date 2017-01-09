Detroit Auto Show 2017: 7 Hottest Cars to Watch

The Detroit Auto Show 2017 is one of the hottest car shows in the U.S. every year.

This annual edition of the event will be open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 14, but there is already plenty of buzz surrounding some vehicles. Here are the hottest cars to watch ahead of the North American International Auto Show:

Lexus LS : The Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM

: The (NYSE: BMW 5-Series : The classic German company is adding a touch of luxury to the event with a plug-in hybrid.

: The classic German company is adding a touch of luxury to the event with a plug-in hybrid. Audi Q8 : The new Audi concept is the company’s 2018 flagship model that will take the automotive world by storm this year.

: The new Audi concept is the company’s 2018 flagship model that will take the automotive world by storm this year. Volkswagen : An electric microbus is being rolled out at the Detroit Auto Show 2017 by Volkswagen. It has eight seats.

: An electric microbus is being rolled out at the Detroit Auto Show 2017 by Volkswagen. It has eight seats. Honda Odyssey : Millennials will be happy to hear of Honda’s new Odyssey, which is a minivan.

: Millennials will be happy to hear of Honda’s new Odyssey, which is a minivan. Toyota Camry : Toyota is on this list again thanks to the company’s reworking of its classic Camry passenger car.

: Toyota is on this list again thanks to the company’s reworking of its classic Camry passenger car. Kia Stinger Sedan: This sedan will churn out 365 horsepower.

Which vehicle are you looking forward to the most at the Detroit Auto Show 2017. The show opened to the press on Jan. 8 and it will run for two weeks, ending on Jan. 22, featuring dozens of the hottest new cars.

