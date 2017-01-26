Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Q4 Earnings: 10 Things to Know

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016 on Thursday.

Here are a few things to know about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported revenue of $31.72 billion during the fourth quarter of 2016.

This is an increase over its revenue of $31.41 billion reported during the same time last year.

Wall Street analysts were expecting the automobile company to report revenue of $31.32 billion for the quarter.

Earnings per share reported for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 35 cents.

FCAU’s earnings per share reported during the fourth quarter of 2015 was 73 cents.

Analysts were expecting Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to report earnings per share of 49 cents for the fourth quarter of the year.

The car manufacturer reported net income of $437 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Its net income from the same period in the year prior was $209 million.

FCAU attributes its gains in net income to strong operating performance.

This includes net financial expenses dropping by $373 million due to gross debt reduction.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also updated its guidance for 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting revenue for the year to be between $122.80 billion and $128.14 billion. Wall Street is currently expecting FACU to report revenue of $123.79 billion for the year.

For the full year of 2017, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is also expecting Adjusted EBIT over $7.47 billion, adjusted net profit above $3.20 billion and net industrial debt less than $2.67 billion.

FCAU stock was largely unaffected by the release of the company’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.