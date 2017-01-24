Ford Motor Company (F) to Debut Omnicraft Auto Parts for Non-Ford Vehicles

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) is now offering auto parts for vehicles not made by it.

The new line of parts made by Ford Motor Company is called “Omnicraft.” This brand includes parts for non-Ford and non-Lincoln vehicles. It allows the company’s dealerships to work on all cars that are brought to them.

The launch of Omnicraft by Ford Motor Company includes 1,500 parts. The company chose the most requested parts to sell during its launch. This includes “oil filters, brake pads and rotors, loaded struts,” as well as other parts.

Ford Motor Company says that it plans to keep adding to the Omnicraft brand over time. It wants to have 30 parts categories and 10,000 parts available through it. With its launch, the parts are available at Ford and Lincoln dealerships. The automobile company plans to expand this to include Ford Authorized Distributors during 2017.

Ford Motor Company notes that the introduction of Omnicraft marks the first new brand for its Ford Customer Service Division in 50 years. The company hopes that this will allow business at its dealerships to grow with the offer of parts for non-Ford and non-Lincoln vehicles.

“Now, owners of non-Ford vehicles have access to quality parts at a competitive price, backed by Ford and installed by Ford’s world-class certified technicians,” Frederiek Toney, President of the Global Ford Customer Service Division, said in a statement. “We targeted the most requested parts first to provide our dealers with a solid foundation of inventory.”

F stock was up 1% as of Tuesday morning.