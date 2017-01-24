Google Instant Apps Get Closer to Reality

Google Instant Apps is the latest concept by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) that will make shopping even more convenient.

The concept will be quite helpful for people who want to get the taste of an app without having to wait for the entire software to download. Companies will eventually develop portions of their app, focusing on the essential functions of them in order to ensure that users can use them quickly.

The Google Instant Apps have to be under 4 MB in size, and they open for you instantly once you click on them. Following this functionality, you will be able to access the limited version of the application, using it to complete certain tasks or simply to get a taste of the app.

After you use them, they close and disappear forever. Some users may be inspired by their brief experience with Instant Apps, prompting them to download the entire software afterwards.

However, Google Instant Apps also has some practical purposes, including making the e-commerce shopping experience more convenient for customers. Essentially, some websites will allow you to download the limited version of the software instantly.

Following this move, you can look at your cart, continue through the shopping instructions, buy a product by putting in your information, and then the app would close and you would leave the website without having to wait too long.

Expect this concept to come to fruition sooner rather than later.

GOOG stock grew 0.6% Tuesday, while GOOGL shares also rose 0.6%.

