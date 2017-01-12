JetBlue Free WiFi: 5 Things to Know About the Company’s Move

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU ) is offering free WiFi to all its customers.

The airline is appeasing its travelers by adding a service that many have been hoping for for years. None of the other major U.S. airlines offer free access to the Internet on flights, making JetBlue the first to do so in a bid to attract more consumers.

Here are five things to know about the move:

You will be connected for the entire flight—this means from the second you get on board to the minute you leave the aircraft.

JetBlue says that its free WiFi service will be on all of its aircrafts, including all 277 of its Airbus A320, A321 and Embraer 190 vessels.

The speed of the Internet will be incredibly fast, according to the company. You will be able to connect and stream at speeds similar to the ones you are used to at home.

JetBlue will be offering free, high-speed Wi-Fi, live TV and movies for all customers on every plane.

You will have access to free streaming video, as well as free movies and 36 channels.

“It’s 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it,” said JetBlue vice president of marketing Jamie Perry.

JBLU shares are down 4.3% Thursday.

