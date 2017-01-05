Macy’s Store Closings List 2017

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) has released its Macy’s store closings list for 2017.

The Macy’s store closings list includes 68 of the retail chain’s locations. The company says that this will help streamline its store portfolio as it moves toward investing in omnichannel capabilities and improving customers experience. It also says that action will create shareholder value.

Here is the full Macy’s store closings list for the year.

Laurel Plaza, North Hollywood, CA

Ala Moana Jewel Gallery, Honolulu, HI

Valley Fair, West Valley City, UT

Greenwood, Bowling Green, KY

Carolina Place, Pineville, NC

Douglaston, Douglaston, NY

Downtown Portland, Portland, OR

Lancaster Mall, Salem, OR

Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, WI

Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, CA

Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA

Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL

Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, FL

Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL

University Square, Tampa, FL

CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL

Georgia Square, Athens, GA

Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, ID

Alton Square, Alton, IL

Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL

Eastland, Bloomington, IL

Jefferson, Louisville, KY

Esplanade, Kenner, LA

Bangor, Bangor, ME

Westgate, Brockton, MA

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI

Eastland Center, Harper Woods, MI

Lansing, Lansing, MI

Westland, Westland, MI

Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, MN

Northgate, Durham, NC

Columbia, Grand Forks, ND

Moorestown, Moorestown, NJ

Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ

Preakness, Wayne, NJ

Cottonwood, Albuquerque, NM

Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV

Great Northern, Clay, NY

Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, NY

The Marketplace, Rochester, NY

Eastland, Columbus, OH

Sandusky, Sandusky, OH

Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH

Promenade, Tulsa, OK

Neshaminy, Bensalem, PA

Shenango Valley, Hermitage, PA

Beaver Valley, Monaca, PA

Lycoming, Muncy, PA

Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, PA

Washington Crown Center, Washington, PA

Parkdale, Beaumont, TX

Southwest Center, Dallas, TX

Sunland Park, El Paso, TX

Greenspoint, Houston, TX

West Oaks Mall, Houston, TX

Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, TX

Collin Creek, Plano, TX

Broadway Square, Tyler, TX

Layton Hills, Layton, UT

Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, UT

Landmark, Alexandria, VA

River Ridge, Lynchburg, VA

Everett, Everett, WA

Three Rivers, Kelso, WA

Valley View, La Crosse, WI

Simi Valley Town Center, Simi Valley, CA

Mall at Tuttle Crossing, Dublin, OH

The Macy’s store closings list was published around the same time as another press release stating that its holiday sales were below estimates. The company also revised its guidance for fiscal 2016 and it planning more jobs cuts.

M Stock was down 14% as of Thursday morning.

