What’s in Store for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Stock?

I’ve always believed that if John Malone gets involved in a company, he will make money and by extension, investors probably will also. Malone took a stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI ) some time ago. Investors can also play Sirius XM by buying Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA ), which owns 65% of SIRI stock.

This was a classic Malone play because Sirius XM is all about the cash flow, and Malone loves cash flow businesses. The typical Malone play is to buy a cash flow business, use the cash flow to lever up and draw down super-cheap debt, and repurchase shares hand over fist for years and years — all while trying to grow the business.

For Malone, however, Sirius XM net income is never as important as just pure cash flow.

He also loves to be involved with dominant players. The Sirius XM numbers are important here, but so is the changing face of music/content delivery over satellite and the internet.

SIRI Stock by the Numbers

Third-quarter earnings were really quite good for Sirius XM. Revenue increased by about 9% or $110 million to $1.277 billion. Sirius XM nine-month revenue increased 10% to $3.71 billion. Operating income increased 12% and 20% for the three- and nine-month periods to $392 million and $1.1 billion, respectively. Sirius XM net income increased 17% in Q3 to $194 million and 46% to $541 million for the nine months. By the time Q4 rolls around, net income will have almost doubled from fiscal year 2013 levels.

Those SIRI numbers alone are pretty amazing. It also came on an almost 10% reduction in shares outstanding. Operating cash flow, which I mentioned is what really matters, increased a whopping 35% to $1.21 billion.

So why has SIRI stock only gone from about $2.14 in 2012 to today’s price of $4.44?

Next Page