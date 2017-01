Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) Reveals New Supercharger Stations Pricing

Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has revealed its prices for using its supercharging stations.

Tesla Motors Inc’s supercharging stations will typically charge customers based based on kilowatt per hour. However some areas will use kilowatt per minute to charge customers due to local restrictions.

Here is the list of Tesla Motors Inc’s supercharging station prices for the United States.

Alabama — 18 cents per minute for tier 2 and 9 cents per minute for tier 1.

Arizona — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

California — 20 cents per kWh.

Colorado — 13 cents per kWh.

Connecticut — 26 cents per minute for tier 2 and 13 cents per minute for tier 1.

Delaware — 18 cents per minute for tier 2 and 9 cents per minute for tier 1.

Florida — 13 cents per kWh.

Georgia — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Idaho –12 cents per kWh.

Illinois — 15 cents per kWh.

Indiana — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Iowa — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Kansas — 18 cents per minute for tier 2 and 9 cents per minute for tier 1.

Kentucky — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Louisiana — 14 cents per minute for tier 2 and 7 cents per minute for tier 1.

Maine — 21 cents per kWh.

Maryland — 16 cents per kWh.

Massachusetts — 22 cents per kWh.

Michigan — 20 cents per minute for tier 2 and 10 cents per minute for tier 1.

Minnesota — 14 cents per kWh.

Mississippi — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Missouri — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Montana — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Nebraska — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Nevada — 18 cents per minute for tier 2 and 9 cents per minute for tier 1.

New Hampshire — 24 cents per minute for tier 2 and 12 cents per minute for tier 1

New Jersey — 20 cents per minute for tier 2 and 10 cents per minute for tier 1.

New Mexico — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

New York — 19 cents per kWh.

North Carolina — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Ohio — 18 cents per minute for tier 2 and 9 cents per minute for tier 1.

Oklahoma — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Oregon — 12 cents per kWh.

Pennsylvania — 20 cents per minute for tier 2 and 10 cents per minute for tier 1.

Rhode Island — 24 cents per minute for tier 2 and 12 cents per minute for tier 1

South Carolina — 18 cents per minute for tier 2 and 9 cents per minute for tier 1.

South Dakota — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Tennessee — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Texas — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

Utah — 13 cents per kWh.

Vermont — 22 cents per minute for tier 2 and 11 cents per minute for tier 1.

Virginia — 13 cents per kWh.

Washington — 11 cents per kWh.

West Virginia — 11 cents per kWh.

Wisconsin — 20 cents per minute for tier 2 and 10 cents per minute for tier 1.

— 20 cents per minute for tier 2 and 10 cents per minute for tier 1. Wyoming — 16 cents per minute for tier 2 and 8 cents per minute for tier 1.

The Tesla Motors Inc supercharging station prices will apply to all vehicles purchased from the company after Jan. 15, 2017. However, owners of these vehicles will also get 400 kWh per year in supercharging credits. This comes out to roughly 1,000 miles of travel.

TSLA stock was up 2% as of Noon Friday.