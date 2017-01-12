Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) Gigafactory to Feature World’s Largest Solar Rooftop

Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is planning to have the world’s largest solar rooftop on its upcoming gigafactory.

Tesla Motors Inc is planning to have a 70 MW solar rooftop on its gigafactory. The current largest solar rooftop in the world is located in India. It is 11.5 MW. The car company is planning to power the factory entirely off of renewable energy.

Tesla Motors Inc will also have a solar ground installations that will also help power the factory. These recent statements fall in line with previously-announced plans to have the gigafactory powered by sustainable energy and not fossil fuels.

The information about the solar rooftop on the upcoming gigafactory comes from a handout that was given to TSLA investors during a tour of the facility last week. This document was obtained by Electrek.

“The GF1, engineered as a singular product, is designed as a highly automated, integrated system intended to be replicated at other locations around the world,” the handout for investors reads. “The facility is highly flexible to accommodate improvements in energy storage chemistries and packaging configurations, with limited stranded asset risk.”

Tesla Motors Inc will likely be using solar panels for its gigafactory rooftop that are provided by SolarCity. It acquired the solar company late in 2017. The electric car company will store extra energy from the solar panels in Tesla Powerpack. It can then choose to use this energy at a later time, reports The Verge.

Tesla Motors Inc will also be using waste from production to heat the facility and a closed-loop water system. It will also have a battery recycling system at the gigafactory.