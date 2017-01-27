Xbox Live Games With Gold for February 2017

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has unveiled its selection of Xbox live games with Gold for next month.

The February selection includes two Xbox 360 titles that subscribers of the company’s exclusive Gold service can download for free, as well as two Xbox One offerings.

Here’s what next month has in store in the form of Xbox live games with Gold:

Monkey Island 2: SE – The first title on tab for Xbox 360 owners is Monkey Island 2: SE, which can be played for free from February 1 through February 15. It is an adventure game from a storied franchise where you play as a pirate wannabe.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – The popular Star Wars series has gotten a lot of fanfare with two movies released within 12 months of each other, as well as a new one coming up at the end of 2017. This action-adventure game can be accessed during the second half of February, between the 16th and the 28th.

– The popular Star Wars series has gotten a lot of fanfare with two movies released within 12 months of each other, as well as a new one coming up at the end of 2017. This action-adventure game can be accessed during the second half of February, between the 16th and the 28th. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – This spaceship asteroid game can be played all month if you own an Xbox One. The title was inspired by the song of the same name by Bruce Cockburn.

Project Cars Digital Edition – From February 16 through March 15, you can download this game, which is a motorsport racing simulator game that will appeal to adrenaline junkies everywhere.

MSFT shares grew 2.1% Friday.

