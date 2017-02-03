3 Tax Issues You Might Face in Retirement

Retirement investing accounts are wonderful vehicles for creating wealth.

The math is pretty straightforward: If you invest $10,000 annually over 30 years and get an average 7% annual return (obviously, some years will test your patience more than others), you will build a nest egg of $944,607.

Hey, as Albert Einstein once noted, compound interest is the “eighth wonder of the world.”

But retirement investing certainly has its own share of potential landmines. That’s why today, we’re going to discuss a few tax issues you might come across on your way to (or in) retirement, and how to prepare for (or deal with) them.

