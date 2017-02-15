Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Drones May Deliver Packages by Parachute

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is stepping its delivery game up by replacing human beings with robots.

Source: Amazon

One of the great things about the e-commerce retailer is the fact that it delivers packages straight to your doorsteps. However, the company has found a new way that may make the delivery process easier for the company, while also reducing any sort of human interaction.

There has been talk on Amazon Prime’s drone delivery service, and it appears that the concept is closer to becoming a reality. The online store will reportedly use drones to deliver packages to your yard by dropping them on mini-parachutes.

The company filed a patent with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that sheds some light on how this idea would be brought to fruition. The patent reads that there are many ways in which the delivery system can apply force onto the package, including “pneumatic actuators, electromagnets, spring coils, and parachutes can generate the force that establishes the vertical descent path of the package.”

Amazon also goes into detail as to how these drones are capable of avoiding obstacles, such as trees, balconies, power lines and more. Another delivery location could be in people’s balconies.

As convenient as this concept sounds, it raises some security concerns as drones with cameras could be invading in the privacy of Amazon customers.

AMZN stock gained 0.5% Wednesday afternoon.

